After SNL’s Marcello Hernández Impersonated Him Again, Sebastian Maniscalco Made A Suggestion I Hope Lorne Michaels Sees

Saturday Night Live may be in its 51st season on the 2026 TV schedule, but the show is no less hilarious. And one thing that will never get old is its ability to impersonate celebrities, and how scary good some of the impersonations are. Marcello Hernández broke out his impersonation of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco for a second time in a recent episode, and Maniscalco himself made a suggestion that I hope Lorne Michaels sees.

During Harry Styles’ double duty episode on Saturday, Hernández’s impersonation of Maniscalco made a surprise appearance during a courtroom sketch that nearly broke the former One Direction member. He once again brought all the hilarious mannerisms and poses as he tried to be a lawyer, and it got Maniscalco’s attention. He took to X on Sunday to praise Hernández and Styles, who also did a pretty great impression, and hoped that the third time’s the charm:

I’ve been on SNL twice now, which sounds impressive until I tell you neither time was as the host. At this point, Harry and Marcello have logged more rehearsal time as me than I have. Both of them were hilarious and absolutely nailed it. Maybe the third time I come in and do it myself.

It’s pretty insane knowing that even though he’s been impersonated on Saturday Night Live by not one but two people, Maniscalco has yet to host. There’s also the fact that comedians are usually received pretty well on SNL, since they know a thing or two about being funny. So you’d think that Maniscalco would be an obvious choice to swing by Studio 8H for a week.

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Since Maniscalco has officially put out the call to host, hopefully Michaels will take notice. Plus, it’s always funny when SNL does an impersonation and then the person being impersonated is in the same sketch, and I would love nothing more than to see Maniscalco and Hernández as Maniscalco in the same room together. What kind of sketch that would prompt is hard to predict, but I absolutely need it.

SNL’s hosts and musical guests for Season 51 have been pretty great so far, and the amount of times the host and cast members have broken character have also been pretty funny. I can only imagine the kind of fun they’d have if Maniscalco were to come play. At the very least, since there is virtually no end in sight for SNL, it can be assumed Maniscalco will have plenty of chances. However, it would be nice if the next time he’s on the show, it’s actually him and not just someone impersonating him, especially since Maniscalco wants it to happen.

Meanwhile, even if the comedian won’t be hosting SNL soon, there is still a lot to look forward to. The long-running variety sketch series is on yet another brief hiatus, and will return on April 4 with a pairing that is pure perfection: Jack Black as host and Jack White as the musical guest. And fans can always get a Peacock subscription to rewatch episodes in the meantime, and hope that the show takes Maniscalco up on his offer.