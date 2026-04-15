Pete Davidson Giggling Over The ‘Funny Rule’ SNL’s Lorne Michaels Once Told Him Is Delightful

Pete Davidson worked at Saturday Night Live for eight years and, in that time, he seemingly became well acquainted with the ins and outs of working at Studio 8H. Of course, he also forged some firm relationships with colleagues, including series producer Lorne Michaels. Davidson has spoken about his relationship with Michaels on multiple occasions and, more recently, he shared an anecdote about a “funny rule” Michaels has. And, honestly, this may be one of the most delightful bits of information I’ve learned about the prolific producer.

As of late the King of Staten Island star has been sharing plenty of funny stories during episodes of The Pete Davidson Show (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). Davidson recently welcomed friend and former castmate Kenan Thompson, during which they discussed a myriad of topics (including Thompson’s support of younger cast members). Talk eventually turned to Michaels, and Davidson shared a wardrobe-related quirk about his former boss. Take a look at this clip from Instagram, which shows Davidson cracking up:

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So, in Michaels’ estimation, jeans shouldn’t be worn after the age of 50? I’m honestly both confused and amused by this take, and I’d be lying if I said I’d ever expect the SNL producer to have that thought. Still, I suppose everyone has their opinions and, in fairness, considering the various professional settings Michaels likely finds himself in regularly, jeans may not be conducive to his daily life. As funny as this factoid is, I’m also laughing over Davidson and Thompson’s assessment:

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Pete Davidson : I like to picture him in a store at 50 and being like, ‘No, it’s over,’ where he just had that pivotal moment.

: I like to picture him in a store at 50 and being like, ‘No, it’s over,’ where he just had that pivotal moment. Kenan Thompson: [He] shakes his head, and goes, ‘Slacks it is.’

Davidson may be playfully poking fun at Lorne Michaels, but know that the two have actually developed a close relationship. On a previous occasion, Davidson recalled how he tried to quit after his first season on the show and Michaels advised him that it would take some time for him to adjust to the show. The comic said Michaels was ultimately right about that. Additionally, Michaels also served as a mentor to Davidson, who lost his father due to 9/11.

What the Bupkis star also seems to appreciate is Michaels’ unique sense of humor. Davidson previously spoke about how his former boss sent an A+ text after rumors began to emerge about him hosting the Season 49 premiere of SNL. On a more serious note, though, Davidson also shouted out Michaels for being there for him amid more personal issues, like his struggles with sobriety.

The quasi father-son relationship that seems to exist between Pete Davidson and Lorne Michaels is just so humorously sweet, and I hope it continues. Right now, though, I’d just love to hear Michaels share his take on why he feels jeans are a no-no when someone reaches the age of 50. Here’s hoping we get that answer sooner rather than later.

Check out Davidson’s work on Saturday Night Live by streaming episodes of the show with a Peacock subscription.