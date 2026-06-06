Insiders Weigh In On Why Taylor Swift’s Plan To Get Married At Madison Square Garden Is A ‘Devastating’ Blake Lively Diss
Why this wedding happening at The Garden could hurt Blake Lively.
For a while, it was believed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could tie the knot in Rhode Island, but then rumors started to go around that their wedding might happen in New York City. Now, it’s being reported that the pop star and football player will get married at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. That means they can invite a whole lot of people, and according to one insider, that makes Blake Lively’s alleged lack of an invitation more “devastating.”
Apparently, Swift and Kelce plan to tie the knot on July 3 at one of New York City’s most iconic venues. Per TMZ, the good thing about having this at MSG is the privacy. There aren’t windows where photographers can get images of the event, and the article noted that there’s underground parking so guests can come and go easily. Reportedly, the couple is planning to have between 1,100 and 1,200 guests.
One person who seemingly won’t be there is Blake Lively. While her It Ends With Us legal battle was happening (Lively and Justin Baldoni settled in May), there were many reports that claimed her friendship with Taylor Swift was strained. So, there are rumors rolling around that she and Ryan Reynolds might not get to see Swift and Kelce say “I do.” Apparently, their ceremony happening at MSG might make the lack of an invite hurt more, as one source alleged in a report from Rob Shuter:
Another source pointed out that this wouldn’t be like being excluded from an “exclusive 100-person wedding.” No, she’d be left out of an event that could have thousands of people in attendance.
For reference, the official capacity of Madison Square Garden is 19,500 people. It’s also noted on the venue's site that the Cocktail Capacity is 2,000, the Banquet Capacity is 1,250, and the Theater Capacity is 2,000. So, no matter what, there’s the potential for more than a thousand people to go, and that’s a lot. To that point, one insider claimed:
Reiterating that point, another source alleged that this situation has nothing to do with how many people can attend; it apparently has everything to do with who Swift and Kelce want to include and exclude. They claimed:
Considering how close Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were for years, she seemed like she’d be an automatic invite to the pop star’s wedding. However, ever since the It Ends With Us legal situation, where these two stand as friends has been very unclear. While some claim there’s a chance Lively could get invited to the wedding now that the legal situation is settled, other reports claim that the Gossip Girl star might not get an invite.
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Meanwhile, this latest report alleges that the actress and her husband were not invited. And apparently, her lack of invitation will hurt more because of how many people will be going if Swift and Kelce do indeed have their ceremony in Madison Square Garden.
Notably, there are no events scheduled at MSG between June 29 and July 6. So, as this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. However, as of now, it’s unclear where exactly this wedding will happen. Apparently, though, if it does happen at this world-famous arena, it will be “devastating” for Blake Lively.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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