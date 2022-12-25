Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’

This time of year, many of us go back to our hometowns to reconnect with our family, friends and the place where we put down our roots. Between starring roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney has a lot to be proud of if she returns to her place of origin in Spokane, Washington, but that wasn’t always the case when she was trying to make it in Hollywood, as the actress has opened up about.

Sweeney’s journey to stardom didn’t happen overnight. The actress and her family moved to Los Angeles to support her pursuit of acting when she was 13, and it took a toll on their finances. It wasn’t until eight years later that she began to book big gigs like Sharp Objects that put on the path to fame. Sydney Sweeney recalled what it was like for her prior to striking gold, saying this:

I hated going home and friends or family members being like, ’When are you going to come home and get a real job? ’There were a lot of really condescending statements that would make me disappointed in myself and guilty that my parents had given up so much to allow me to follow my dreams.

During an interview with GQ , Sweeney admitted that her family and friends didn’t believe in her early on, and she received a lot of negative comments as she tried to follow her dreams. Nowadays, things are different, of course. The Euphoria star shared that those who mocked her before are now in her DMs congratulating her on her successes. While speaking to this, Sweeney followed up with these words:

I truly believe success is the best revenge.

Of course with fame comes a lot of eyes on Sydney Sweeney all the time now. The actress, who has been deemed a sex symbol, especially for her nude scenes on Euphoria, has dealt with the internet sending her explicit scenes to family , along with backlash for throwing her mom a party with MAGA-inspired gear over the summer.

In the interview, the actress also opened up about struggling with burnout as she’s booked job after job, leading to panic attacks and trouble sleeping. While her road to success and the success itself has not been easy for the 25-year-old, Sweeney has an exciting path ahead, including playing an undisclosed role in the Spider-Verse movie Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.