T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach's Romance And More Caused Drama At ABC. Now CBS Mornings Is Catching Up To GMA In The Ratings

It’s fair to say that ABC News was truly rocked in late 2022 after it was revealed that GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were in a relationship. An investigation in the matter was soon initiated and, in the end, Holmes and Robach signed exit agreements and departed the company. The network is, of course, a bit more removed from that highly covered situation at this point in time. While the drama may be over though, it would now seem that the alphabet network’s news branch finds itself slipping ratings-wise. As a result, CBS Mornings is now hot on the heels of Good Morning America when it comes to viewership.

As it stands, CBS Mornings is the third top-rated morning news telecast, though it’s apparently beating its counterpart at ABC in a few regards. It was most recently announced by the Eye Network that based on recent numbers, the show was No. 1 when it came to men in the 25-44 demographic. Earlier this month, it was also reported that CBS topped GMA when it came to women in the 25-54 range. These details certainly signify accomplishments for the long-running telecast and the company as a whole.

Said data arrives amid reports that there’s still turbulence behind the scenes at ABC. Sources for Page Six allege that executives at the entertainment conglomerate are worried about the state of the network. At the same time, the news outlet has also been hearing reports that the brand may part ways with current ABC News head honcho Kim Godwin. Her contract reportedly expires this spring and, according to insiders, the company is still mulling whether it wants to extend her tenure.

Kim Godwin was steering the ship when T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were pulled from the GMA3 broadcast after their relationship became public knowledge. The aforementioned investigation was launched in December 2022 and persisted through January 2023. During that period it was alleged that other GMA talent blamed Godwin for the hold-up. She provided an update on Robach and Holmes’ absence amid that period, acknowledging that “continuing coverage can be distracting” from the work the company was doing. In the months since that happened, some analysts have argued that the situation was mishandled .

Ultimately, the network landed on two replacements for the two veteran news anchors following their departures. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were tapped to be their successors. As for how their specific performances have impacted the current ratings, that can only be speculated upon.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, meanwhile, are currently on a different professional path. The two were free agents for most of 2023, with insiders dropping rumors about what they might do next. Around November 2023 though, it was announced that Holmes and Robach had landed new gigs as podcast hosts with iHeartMedia. As of this writing, they’re headlining Amy & T.J., on which they’ve gotten candid about their GMA exits and the aftermath.

Based on this latest batch of demographic information, the effects of the drama surrounding the two partners may have been further reaching than could’ve been known. Of course, we’re still very early in the year, and there remains time for Good Morning America to make more space between itself, CBS Mornings and their fellow competitors.