Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Finally Landed New Gigs After GMA Drama, But They're Not Returning To The Anchor Desk

It’s been nearly a year since the general public learned about the reported workplace romance between journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes . The resulting drama ultimately led to their exits from Good Morning America. Since then, the two have traveled together, enjoying lavish vacations but, simultaneously, sources have been reporting on their job search. If those reports were to have been believed, their prospects were beginning to dry up. However, Holmes and Robach have now officially landed new gigs, though they won’t be returning to the anchor desk.

The two news personalities are set to serve as co-hosts of their own podcast under the iHeartMedia Network. The communications company made the announcement this week, confirming that the show will simply be titled Amy & T.J. In addition to serving as hosts, the pair will also executive-produce the podcast and have a hand in the creation of other programs for the company. Based on the description of the upcoming series, the couple will discuss a myriad of topics, from current events to the latest in pop culture. And what’s most interesting is that “nothing is off limits,” it seems.

This announcement arrives at a time that sees T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach becoming more open about their relationship. As of late, the two have been alluding to or flat-out mentioning each other in their respective social media posts. Now, it would seem that they’re no longer going to be subtle, based on a post they jointly shared to Instagram. The update included a photo (which was shared with CinemaBlend) along with a message and the hashtag #silentnomore. See how they confirmed their new project down below:

A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach) A photo posted by on

Well, this is an interesting turn of events for the stars, especially given that many were under the impression they would land on a traditional news program. Then again, podcasts are all the rage right now, and the medium would serve as a perfect platform for them to share their views on the news of the day. Also, considering that no subject is off the table, one has to wonder just how often they might discuss their relationship and the drama that surrounded it.

The duo signed their exit agreements with ABC News in January 2023 and had reportedly been looking for work since. In the months that followed, it was reported that they’d been passed on by major networks like CNN and CBS Media Ventures. Apparently, there was a major TV show that also turned them down – the alphabet network’s own Dancing with the Stars. The most common assertion within the rumor mill was that the two wanted to work together again, though insiders said that if they couldn’t land a joint gig , they’d simply support each other. But it would seem the stars aligned for them to be partners again.

When it comes to the couple’s professional life, they only appear to be getting closer, especially since they’re becoming further removed from their past relationships. To that point, T.J. Holmes just recently settled his divorce from Marilee Fiebig. Amy Robach, who finished up her split from Andrew Shue in April, is allegedly “happy” Holmes reached an agreement with his former spouse.

This podcast definitely marks the beginning of a new era for these two, and it could prove to be an effective way for them to formally ease their way back into the media sphere. Whether it proves to be successful or not is anyone’s guess at this point but, considering how much attention they’ve received, it’s probably a safe bet that they won’t have a hard time attracting listeners.

You can check out Amy & T.J. when its first episode debuts on December 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network.