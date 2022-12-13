ABC News Boss Shares Latest Update On Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Absence From GMA3
The head of ABC News has an update.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has been subject to some major shake-ups as of late due to the scandal involving anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The two journalists began making headlines earlier this month when it was reported that they’d engaged in a workplace relationship. It was eventually confirmed over a week ago that the two would be pulled from Good Morning America’s third hour of programming and, as of this writing, they’re still absent from the program. Now, the head of ABC News has provided an update on the situation.
Many of the latest details on the ongoing matter have come from ABC News President Kim Godwin via internal statements or calls. The network bigwig’s latest comments on the T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach debacle were shared in a memo that was obtained by Variety. Godwin specifically addressed how the workplace atmosphere has been affected by the matter and also commented on the two host’s current statuses with GMA3:
Kim Godwin previously spoke to the bevvy of rumors that are currently swirling around the hosts and their conduct. In a company call, Godwin acknowledged that the ongoing controversy had become both an “internal and external distraction.” Interestingly, her latest comments also confirm that an investigation has been launched. The exec did not specify how long it would take for this reported probe to be completed.
Earlier this month, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were reported to have begun a romantic relationship (which was apparently an open secret on set). Said news broke only months after they split from their spouses. Various additional details have come to light since then, specifically some that pertain to Holmes. The former CNN personality – who was married to Marilee Fiebig for 12 years before they separated in August – purportedly had another affair with a GMA producer before getting involved with Robach. Sources also claim that Holmes had a third affair with a former ABC employee.
As rumors continue to befall the hosts and the network as a whole, commentators have been sharing their two cents on the matter. CBS Mornings veteran Gayle King summed the entire ordeal up as a “very messy and very sloppy” situation. The matter has also become comedic fodder, as social media users and celebrities like Steve Martin and Martin Short have made jokes about it.
One of the biggest questions that remains to be answered is whether Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can be fired for their actions. Amory McAndrew, a partner at Newman Regal & Kenney LLP, asserts that “[ABC News] can do whatever they want,” though certain decisions might cost the media conglomerate. As for right now, different hosts are filling in on GMA3, as Kim Godwin and the powers that be oversee the investigation and evaluate Holmes and Robach’s futures with the brand.
