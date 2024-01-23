Amy Robach Gets Emotional While Discussing How Her And T.J. Holmes’ Careers Were ‘Unfairly Taken’ From Them Amid Their Relationship

The fallout from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported work relationship during their tenure at Good Morning America. Not only was the atmosphere at ABC News reportedly tense in the immediate aftermath, but the turn of events also led to Holmes and Robach ultimately signing exit agreements . After the news broke in late 2022, much of the following year included rumors about the couple's next job moves. While the two have since found employment, they’re in a different line of work. Now, Robach is getting candid about their journalism careers having been “unfairly taken” from them amid their relationship.

As of right now, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have new gigs as podcasters and are hosting their iHeartRadio show Amy & T.J . They’ve recently addressed a number of topics, including the mental health struggles they faced amid the GMA drama and the reports that their colleagues “abandoned” them . During the latest episode, Robach got real about whether she now feels “pressure” to stay with Holmes after everything that’s transpired. That’s not the case for her, though she explained that she does feel a personal burden in another regard:

I don’t feel the pressure from the public to stay with you. I know that I know you well enough and I’ve spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt. And love sometimes is a choice, when it’s hard. It’s not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you. So I don’t feel pressure from the public to be with you. I would be devastated just personally, because I want to be with you and I chose you. But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us. And I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you. So that’s more the pressure I feel.

The pair definitely had careers that many broadcasters can only dream of having. As the hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know, they were two of ABC’s most notable talents. And, even before they respectively made their way to the alphabet network, their former places of employment included the likes of NBC and CNN. Considering they were both in the journalism field for so long, one – at the very least – could probably understand how this current phase of their lives would be an adjustment for them.

As previously alluded to, there were various reports surrounding their next professional steps, before they were tapped for the podcast. Sources alleged that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had been passed on by two big networks – CNN and CBS. It was also reported that a major TV show had turned down as well, and it was apparently ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. One of the more consistent reports, however, was the notion that the two were planning to advance their careers together . Now, Robach’s newly shared sentiments appear to finally back up that assertion.

Whether or not they actually do end up returning to the world of TV broadcasting is anyone’s guess at this point. Throughout 2023, insiders claimed that entertainment entities didn’t want to take a chance on them due to the baggage they could potentially bring. All hope may not be lost for the two, though. Should their podcast prove to be successful, they could parlay that momentum into a small-screen production. Anything could happen, right?

In the meantime, though, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be mostly content with their current line of work. You can check out new episodes of Amy & T.J. wherever you get your podcasts when they drop on Tuesdays.