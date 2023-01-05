TBS Delays Dana White's Power Slap Series After Video Of UFC Owner Publicly Slapping His Wife

UFC president Dana White's impending TBS series Power Slap: Road To The Title is reportedly still happening at TBS, but the network delayed the reality series' premiere date after video footage went public over the holidays of White publicly slapping his wife. Warner Bros. Discovery, which has spent weeks shuffling shows and removing them from HBO Max and elsewhere, has opted to push the premiere of the upcoming show back a week from its original premiere in a possible effort to further distance it from headlines about the UFC president.

Power Slap: Road To The Title was originally scheduled to premiere on TBS on Wednesday, January 11th. Deadline has since reported that the premiere will now (tentatively) take place on Wednesday, January 18th. This news arrived after initial reports that TBS had shelved the series when it was removed from the schedule on January 11th.

Video emerged on TMZ and elsewhere over the holidays of Dana White and his wife, Anne White, in an altercation at a club in Cabo San Lucas on New Year's Eve. The video showed White's wife slapping him, and the UFC president responded by slapping her back twice. Both have issued public statements on the matter, noting that alcohol was involved and that they've since apologized to each other and explained the situation to their children.

As it stands, Power Slap: Road To The Title remains on the 2023 TV Schedule and will premiere on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th. It's possible the situation may change as Dana White continues to face scrutiny from the public for his actions, but for now, the series appears to be back on track.