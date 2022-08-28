All The HBO Max Original Movies And Shows That Have Been Removed From The Platform

Ever since it was first announced that Warner Bros. and Discovery would be merging into one behemoth of an entertainment company, people have been asking what is going to happen to each company’s streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+. Though it is still unknown as to which service will cease to exist when the combined streaming platform begins its rollout in summer 2023, what is known is the fact that a massive amount of content on HBO Max has either been cancelled (as was the case for the Batgirl movie) or quietly removed from the library as the new company figures out its future.

With so much content been removed from the service, it’s hard to keep track of all the HBO Max original shows and movies (as well as acquired content) that are no longer available to those with an HBO Max subscription. In order to help in this regard, we’ve provided a full breakdown of all the titles that have been removed so far.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max Original Movies Removed

In early August 2022, right around the same time the whole Batgirl situation was unfolding, HBO Max removed six original movies from its library with no reason given. At the time of the removals, Variety reported that the move could have been part of a cost-cutting measure by Warner Bros. Discovery. Though the titles listed below can no longer be streamed on HBO Max, each is available for digital rental or purchase on services like Amazon.

An American Pickle



Charm City Kings



Locked Down



Moonshot



Superintelligence



The Witches (2020)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max Original Shows Removed

Some of the best shows on HBO Max were already cancelled earlier in 2022, including the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, but even more originals have been removed from the streaming service entirely, according to Deadline. However, unlike the original movies, which are all available elsewhere, a large portion of the shows listed below can no longer be found on the internet, for now anyway.

12 Dates of Christmas



About Last Night



Aquaman: King of Atlantis



Close Enough



Ellen’s Next Great Designer



Esme & Roy



The Fungies!



Generation Hustle



Genera+ion



Infinity Train



Little Ellen



My Mom, Your Dad



Odo



Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness



Select Sesame Street Specials



Summer Camp Island



The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo



The Runaway Bunny – Special



Theodosia



Tig n’ Seek



Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Other Content Removed From HBO Max

It isn’t just HBO Max original shows and movies that have been removed from the streaming service recently, as two HBO original films, multiple acquired titles, and Cartoon Network series are also no longer available, per Variety. On top of that, the New York Times reported that 194 classic Sesame Street episodes have also been taken off the service. However, it should be pointed out that some of those episodes are currently available for free on the Sesame Street YouTube page.

Detention Adventure



Dodo



Elliott From Earth



Make It Big, Make It Small



Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart



Messy Goes to Okido



Mia’s Magic Playground



Mighty Magiswords



My Dinner with Herve (Movie)



OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes



The Ollie & Moon Show



Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures



Share (Movie)



Squish



Uncle Grandpa



Victor and Valentino

With the way things are going, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if this list continued to grow from here on out, so make sure to check back for updates along the way. And while these HBO Max original shows and movies are no longer on the service, there are still plenty of great series on the 2022 TV schedule coming to the platform before the end of the year.