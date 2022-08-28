All The HBO Max Original Movies And Shows That Have Been Removed From The Platform
A lot of great movies and shows are now gone.
Ever since it was first announced that Warner Bros. and Discovery would be merging into one behemoth of an entertainment company, people have been asking what is going to happen to each company’s streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+. Though it is still unknown as to which service will cease to exist when the combined streaming platform begins its rollout in summer 2023, what is known is the fact that a massive amount of content on HBO Max has either been cancelled (as was the case for the Batgirl movie) or quietly removed from the library as the new company figures out its future.
With so much content been removed from the service, it’s hard to keep track of all the HBO Max original shows and movies (as well as acquired content) that are no longer available to those with an HBO Max subscription. In order to help in this regard, we’ve provided a full breakdown of all the titles that have been removed so far.
HBO Max Original Movies Removed
In early August 2022, right around the same time the whole Batgirl situation was unfolding, HBO Max removed six original movies from its library with no reason given. At the time of the removals, Variety reported that the move could have been part of a cost-cutting measure by Warner Bros. Discovery. Though the titles listed below can no longer be streamed on HBO Max, each is available for digital rental or purchase on services like Amazon.
- An American Pickle
- Charm City Kings
- Locked Down
- Moonshot
- Superintelligence
- The Witches (2020)
HBO Max Original Shows Removed
Some of the best shows on HBO Max were already cancelled earlier in 2022, including the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, but even more originals have been removed from the streaming service entirely, according to Deadline. However, unlike the original movies, which are all available elsewhere, a large portion of the shows listed below can no longer be found on the internet, for now anyway.
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Select Sesame Street Specials
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny – Special
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
Other Content Removed From HBO Max
It isn’t just HBO Max original shows and movies that have been removed from the streaming service recently, as two HBO original films, multiple acquired titles, and Cartoon Network series are also no longer available, per Variety. On top of that, the New York Times reported that 194 classic Sesame Street episodes have also been taken off the service. However, it should be pointed out that some of those episodes are currently available for free on the Sesame Street YouTube page.
- Detention Adventure
- Dodo
- Elliott From Earth
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- Mighty Magiswords
- My Dinner with Herve (Movie)
- OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Share (Movie)
- Squish
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
With the way things are going, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if this list continued to grow from here on out, so make sure to check back for updates along the way. And while these HBO Max original shows and movies are no longer on the service, there are still plenty of great series on the 2022 TV schedule coming to the platform before the end of the year.
