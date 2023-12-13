’This Hurts’: Terry Crews And The Cast Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Pay Tribute To Andre Braugher After His Death

The Hollywood community and the world as a whole was hit with another truly devastating loss this week. Veteran actor Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 on Tuesday following a brief illness. Braugher was arguably best known for his role on the hit crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street and in more recent years, fan-favorite cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fans of the latter show have been particularly vocal in the wake of the star’s passing. Now, a number of Braugher’s co-stars, including Terry Crews and Chelsea Peretti, are paying tribute and getting honest about how much this loss “hurts.”

Over the past several hours, there’s been nothing but praise aimed at Andrew Braugher. On Nine-Nine, he played the role of stern, but humorous police captain Raymond Holt. It should come as no surprise that his fellow B99 alums – many of which worked alongside him for eight years – had sweet thoughts to share about him. Terry Crews, who played the imposing and thoughtful Terry Jeffords on the show, took to Instagram to pay his respects to Braugher:

Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️

Terry Crews, who has spoken about reviving the comedy , also commented on a post shared by fellow co-star Chelsea Peretti, who portrayed Regina Linetti. Peretti worked closely with the late star, as Linetti served as Holt’s assistant. The actress honored her former co-star with a lovely message and an A+ photo:

Also joining in the chorus of praise was Dirk Blocker, the actor who portrayed detective Michael Hitchcock throughout the show’s run. He, too, posted a photo of his longtime colleague and shared some kind words:

Marc Evan Jackson played Holt's husband, Professor Kevin Cozner, during the show's run. He signified the loss of his on-screen spouse with a sweet photo and a short but sweet caption:

Another reaction that was especially affecting came from Charles Boyle portrayer Joe Lo Truglio. In addition to sharing a photo, he shared a lengthy tribute to his on-screen boss on Instagram . Truglio not only praised the Glory alum’s abilities as an actor (and singer) but also the constant dedication to his wife, Ami Brabson, and their sons:

We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. … I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.

Andre Braugher was cast in the original pilot by Fox back in February 2013, and the show would air on the network that fall. During the course of the show’s run, Andre Braugher received praise for his role as Holt, who within its fictional universe was the NYPD’s first Black gay police captain. The star earned a total of four Primetime Emmy nominations for his work and won two Critics’ Choice Awards. The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has always seemed like a tight-knit group and, in the wake of such a massive loss, it’s wonderful to see them come together to celebrate one of their own. And I think the show’s official Instagram account summed up most people’s feelings perfectly with the caption, “Always our Captain. We love you, Andre.”

The Men of a Certain Age veteran certainly leaves a massive void within the entertainment industry. Few had his stage or screen presence, and he gave impeccable performances in whatever capacity he served in. What warms the heart, though, is that so many people like his castmates from Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which is streamable for Peacock subscribers ) are giving him his flowers.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Andre Braugher at this time.