TGIF Head Honcho Reminds Us It Never Actually Meant ‘Thank God It’s Friday,’ But It's His Cartoon Mice Comments That Blew My Mind

TV programming blocks aren’t what they once were where network television is concerned, at least outside of NBC’s One Chicago Wednesday lineup and CBS’ FBI trio of dramas, but ABC’s TGIF run was successful enough to make or break a sitcom like Family Matters, and all during one of the weakest nights for TV ratings. Years after the programming block faded away, its creative spearheader has shared a few reminders with longtime fans, such as what the famed acronym actually stands for.

The Story Behind TGIF's Name

Former ABC creative Jim Janicek reunited with some TGIF elites for the podcast Pod Meets World, as co-hosted by Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, with whom he recalled being in his early 20s and working for the network in the mid-1980s, a few years before sitcom history would be made. And when some new execs entered the picture in 1987, attempts were made to put special focus on emerging sitcoms like Full House, Perfect Strangers, Just the 10 of Us and more.

At the time, Janicek had the bright idea to utilize the shows' showrunners and stars for promos to run between episodes, with the idea being that after each sitcom aired, its characters were hopping on the couch to watch their network neighbors along with everyone watching from home. And so when the idea came up to go bigger with Friday night's shows, Janicek said he worked on a few other ideas before striking gold, noting:

We were talking about things like the 'Friday Fun Club.' There's a whole list somewhere I probably could dig up, but I remember that one. You know, 'It's Friday Night.' Lots of little short 'isms.'

And wouldn't you know it, in came future Disney boss Bob Iger and fellow exec Stu Brower, who more formally pitched the idea for TGIF as the hook for ABC's pre-weekend comedies. But their idea wasn't to go with the standard "Thank God It's Friday," which wouldn't be very organic to the TV approach. As Janicek put it:

[ABC executives] Stu Brower and Bob Iger called and said, 'We've landed on TGIF. We wanna call it TGIF.' So that's where we got the name, and we started animating those letters into the open and went from there. We were literally standing by in a post house about to execute on that idea because time was ticking. So that's where the name came from. Bob, I believe, came up with 'Thank Goodness It's Funny,' to avoid any conflict with any restaurant.

Now why would Chili's or Outback Steakhouse have a problem with the name TGIF? Oh wait, he means that other restaurant....Ruby Tuesdays. [Hold for laughter and applause.]

Now while I've personally always had it lurking in my brain somewhere that TGIF stood for "Thank Goodness It's Funny" as opposed to the other phrase populating coffee mugs and airbrushed T-shirts, I'd completely forgotten about the animations that introduced the block in the early days. Which brings us to...

(Image credit: YouTube)

TGIF's Animated Mice Opening

Before the full TGIF idea was introduced and explored, Jim Janicek and others worked on the initial interstitial animations that didn't last too long alongside the live-action promos. And looking back, it's perhaps not too surprising, considering the animated mice skewed a bit young for the all-aged audiences that ABC was trying to bring in.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the point was still to create something catchy, and the team employed a well-known advertising animation company to help out. As Janicek put it:

We did our first animation, which kinda was more childlike, with a little mouse called Friday the Mouse. We were animating that with a guy by the name of Bob Kurtz, who runs a company. I don't know if he's still around, but [Kurtz and Friends Animation] did the original commercials for Shell and for [Sinclair].

Considering how lucrative the idea of nostalgia is at this point, I'm kind of shocked that there aren't 3 different kinds of Funko Pop figureines for Friday the Mouse, and that he doesn't have a rap album or a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float or a Disneyland ride.

Friday nights on the 2025 TV schedule are pretty much ruled by CBS dramas, as it's gone for recent years, from the now-canceled Blue Bloods to S.W.A.T., Fire Country, and NCIS: Sydney. But maybe one day ABC sitcoms will one day group together for more Friday night mouse-capades.