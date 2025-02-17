One Chicago Wednesday Has Been My Go-To For Years, But A Fun New Show Is Absolutely Enticing Me (And Audiences)

For years now, the One Chicago franchise has dominated Wednesday nights, and I thought that would remain true on the 2025 TV schedule. The full three hours of NBC programming have been my go-to on Wednesdays for quite some time now. While Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are still strong in the ratings, now ABC is coming in hot, competing in my heart and with overall eyeballs.

Allen made his return to network TV in January with his brand-new sitcom Shifting Gears, which also stars fellow sitcom star Kat Dennings. The series airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET (aka the same time as Chicago Med). While Shifting Gears is only a half hour as opposed to Med’s hour-long airtime, the former is more uplifting and a quicker watch. Not only that, but those looking for a little nostalgia in their lives can find it with Shifting Gears, which is good fans looking for a bit of Home Improvement and Last Man Standing nostalgia.

(Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

Many fans feel similarly to me about their Wednesday night lineup these days. TVLine reports Shifting Gears is becoming a ratings behemoth in the 8 p.m. ET slot on Wednesdays, and Chicago Med needs to watch out. The sitcom’s February 12 episode brought in 4.5 million total viewers and was up in week-to-week audience with a demo of 0.4. Of course, it was a bit easier since the One Chicago shows were on break that week, but it's worth noting the premiere episode last month was nearly on par with Med’s ratings.

Even though we're only a few episodes in, Shifting Gears has proven to be a formidable opponent on Wednesdays. The series just brought in Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis for a reunion with Tim Allen. Jay Leno will also be dropping by at some point after recurring on Last Man Standing. And even if you haven’t seen Last Man Standing, it’s still fun to watch simply knowing there’s a previous history there.

That doesn’t mean the Chicago shows aren’t still exciting and enticing because they definitely are. If the One Chicago crossover is any proof, the franchise is still pulling out all the stops and surprises. There's not end in sight for the franchise, yet, either.

It’s a shame having to pick and choose every week which show to watch live, but at least Chicago Med is streaming with a Peacock subscription and Shifting Gears is streaming with a Hulu subscription, so not all is lost. Wednesday nights are honestly becoming the new Thursdays: with fun, enticing, exciting and dramatic projects on the horizon. And we're nowhere near finale season yet.