Why Family Matters' Judy Winslow Was Dropped From The TGIF Show

Family Matters debuted on ABC in 1989 and introduced TV viewers to the Winslow family. The fictional brood was headed by the hardworking Carl and Harriette (who originated on the sitcom Perfect Strangers). The couple had three kids – yes, three. I’m talking about oldest sibling Eddie, middle child Laura and last but not least, youngest kid Judy. This established family would eventually change, though, as Judy (portrayed by Jaimee Foxworth) was eventually erased from the show without any in-universe explanation. So why was she dropped? Well, there are a few reasons for it.

Of course, before we get into those details, some background information needs to be laid out. That’ll give you some context regarding Judy’s role on the hit show before her untimely demise. But I won’t keep you waiting any longer. Let’s break down the case of the missing Winslow child.

How Long Was Judy Winslow On Family Matters And When Was Her Final Appearance?

Like just about all of the other main characters on Family Matters, Judy Winslow was introduced in the pilot episode, “The Mama Who Came To Dinner.” However, she wasn’t played by Jaimee Foxworthy at the time. The role of the tart-tongued kid was originated by Valerie Jones, before Foxworth took over from the second episode onwards. Judy mostly served as a foil to her older brother and sister. Amid their interactions, she didn’t mind shelling out a sharp one-liner or two. She also found herself in trouble here and there, with her little cousin – Richie (Bryton McClure) – occasionally getting roped in.

Jaimee Foxworthy was a main cast member of the series for four seasons in total. She made her final appearance as Judy in the 1993 episode “Mama’s Wedding,” which saw Estelle “Mother” Winslow marry boyfriend Fletcher Thomas. Contrary to popular belief, Judy’s final moment doesn’t see her running up stairs, before never coming back down. In actuality, she’s last seen taking in the wedding festivities with her family. That’s a sentimental note to close her story on, but fans probably didn’t expect it to be the last time they’d ever see her. But alas, the producers had their plans.

Why Was Judy Winslow Ultimately Removed From The Show?

In recent years, new details have been unearthed in regard to Judy’s exit from the family-oriented sitcom and, all in all, the decision seemingly came down to two factors. One detail that played into the matter was, unsurprisingly, money. Family Matters co-creator William Bickley once said the Winslow youngster’s deletion was a “budget consideration.” In other words, the show could save some cash by sweeping its most underutilized character under the rug. One of the reasons she wasn’t used to her fullest potential was that the writers just couldn’t come up with interesting stories for her. There’s also another little element (a character, actually) that impacted how often Judy was used.

Steve Urkel became the breakout character of the show after being introduced early in the first season. While Jaleel White’s nerdy alter ego only recurred in Season 1, fans took to him. That prompted the producers to promote White – who initially felt unwelcome on set – to series regular status. But as the show shifted its focus from the Winslow family itself to its relationship with Urkel, Judy was one of the characters who was steadily pushed to the background. William Bickley admitted that when it came to the casting change, “the official name is denial,” and he and the producers were “hoping the audience won’t notice” the young lady’s omission. Of course, many ultimately did and, all the while, the cast and Jaimee Foxworth herself had to handle it in their own ways.

What Jaimee Foxworth Has Said About What Went Down With Judy Winslow

Jaimee Foxworth has spoken about her firing on a few occasions over the years, including a 2009 episode of TV One’s Life After. However, she got particularly candid about the situation during a 2017 interview with The Root . She acknowledged the “denial” approach William Bickley mentioned and didn’t mince words when expressing her dissatisfaction with it:

The producers felt that they could do it and no one would notice. They’d done it with previous shows they had. They figured no one would really care. My fans took notice of it. … It affected my self-esteem as an actress. And I started feeling like I wasn’t good at my job.

The now-43-year-old former child actor took part in this interview around the same time she learned some of the other Family Matters cast members were taking part in an EW photoshoot . Waldo actor Shawn Harrison broke the news to her so that she wouldn’t hear it from another source. The mother of one viewed her exclusion as a “slap in the face” and believes her involvement could’ve sparked a discussion:

By being included, it could have started a conversation about how certain people in a family don’t always do what everyone agrees with. Sure, I did adult films, but the only people that are going to be shocked about it are kids. It’s not shocking. I did not kill anyone. I didn’t murder anyone. The only pain I inflicted on anyone was myself.

After her time on the show, Jaimee Foxworth struggled to find work and eventually entered the adult film industry. She also dealt with depression and substance abuse as a young adult. Meanwhile, her former show moved on, but she herself was remembered by her co-stars.

How Does The Cast Of Family Matters View The Judy Winslow Situation?

The actress’ TV brother, Darius McCrary, reflected on his co-star’s exit during a chat with Comedy Hype in 2019. He praised his colleague as a “beautiful” and “multi-talented individual” but also called her exit a “casualty of war.” He opined that it’s not about “what works for you as a talent” but more so “what works for the producers.”

Harriette Winslow actress Jo Marie Payton has strong feelings about Jaimee Foxworth’s exit. The Proud Family alum told ET in 2022 that it was a “bad decision,” in her opinion. Payton also recalled attending a rehearsal and receiving a blunt answer after she questioned Foxworth’s absence:

When I asked what happened to her, as she wasn't at rehearsal, I was told that it didn't matter. Nobody's gonna notice. If they had taken the oldest child the way they did with The Cosby Show and they put her off in another show, you could make excuses that she's out with her friends. She could reoccur, you could do whatever you want to. But when you take the baby?

Jo Marie Payton has since said that she also wouldn’t consider participating in a reboot of any kind unless Jaimee Foxworth’s Judy were to be brought back into the picture. When the actress made that declaration at ‘90s Con, attendees cheered. It’s very apparent that there are plenty of fans who would love to see justice for Judy even though Foxworth’s unceremonious departure happened 30 years ago. It is still somewhat sweet to know, however, that while the youngest Winslow child is long gone, she isn’t forgotten.