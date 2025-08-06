As Hamilton Turns 10, I Need To Talk About Why My Favorite Songs Have Totally Changed Over Time

As we celebrate Hamilton’s tenth anniversary, I’m realizing that it’s hard for me to imagine a time before it. This musical changed my brain chemistry, and after seeing it live twice, watching Hamilton’s well-reviewed proshot with a Disney+ subscription over and over again, and singing along to the cast recording countless times, I’ve realized how much my feelings about the show have changed, especially when it comes to which songs I consider my favorites.

(Image credit: Disney+)

When Hamilton Came Out, I Was More Into The Bigger Hits

I was 16 when Hamilton opened on Broadway, and I became utterly obsessed with it in high school by way of Jonathan Groff being in it (what can I say, I loved Glee). Then, like many who became transfixed by the show that’s still running on Broadway , I couldn’t stop listening to it, and I quickly learned and loved all the big hits like “You’ll Be Back,” “Wait For It” and “My Shot.”

Of course, these were and still are some of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s best songs . However, they’re also what I would consider the radio hits of Hamilton. So, as I got older, understood the history better and really started to memorize the musical word for word, my favorite songs have changed dramatically.

(Image credit: Disney+)

As I Got Older And Finally Saw The Show Live, The Act II Deep Cuts Became My Favorite

Truly, Hamilton is a no-skip album, and if I watch the great Disney+ movie of the stage production, I’m glued to the screen the whole time. However, I’d be lying if I didn't note that as I got older, my ears started to perk up more when we got to Act II and songs like the two “Cabinet Battles,” “Washington On Your Side” and “One Last Time.”

I’ve realized that in my goal to memorize all of Hamilton (which took years), my appreciation for the intricate and fast rap songs took priority when I started to think about my favorite tracks. After singing along to “Wait For It” and “Satisfied” for years, I started to lean further into the aforementioned tracks to really nail down the lyrics.

Now, anytime I listen to the show, I can’t help but smile and scream lines like this one from “Washington On Your Side:”

I'm in the cabinet / I am complicit in watching him grabbin' at power and kiss it / If Washington isn't gon' listen to disciplined dissidents / This is the difference, this kid is out!

I wanted to perfect these moments, and as I did, I also found a new appreciation for the politics portrayed in Hamilton. The push and pull of the battles between characters like Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson fascinates me, and it’s thanks to songs like this and an interest in the musical that is constantly evolving and changing.

(Image credit: Disney+)

‘One Last Time’ Is My Favorite Song Because Of How Much Life I’ve Lived In The Last Decade

However, when it comes to my all-time favorite song in Hamilton, the reasoning is personal and emotional. While I always liked “One Last Time,” which is George Washington’s goodbye song, I didn’t truly love it until I had to bid farewell to vital chapters of my life.

Over the years, as I’ve had more chapters open and close, my connection to this song and its meaning grows deeper. Graduating from high school, I felt the shift in my love for the song. Moving across the country, the words rang true again. Graduating from college, it became even more relevant in my life.

Knowing when to move on and say goodbye is a tough skill to have, but it’s one we’re all forced to develop. Sometimes, farewell is also inevitable. This song perfectly encapsulates the lesson of learning how to say goodbye and how bittersweet it can be. Plus, when you mix in Christopher Jackson’s effortless vocals, you land on a perfect, tear-jerking, and wonderfully catchy song.

Over the last ten years, every time I’ve watched or listened to Hamilton, I pick up on something new I love. It’s wonderful how my relationship with the musical has evolved, and I can’t wait to see how that continues. And I know it’s going to, because in celebration of the musical’s tenth anniversary, it got a place on the 2025 movie schedule , and will be released in theaters on September 5.

So, let’s all get ready to sing our favorite songs again, and look out for more moments that could become future favorites.