The Bachelor Contestant Hailey Merkt Has Died At 31

There's no TV franchise quite like Bachelor Nation with its vast fanbase and long list of alums over decades of reality TV. Sadly, one of those alums has passed away far too young. Hailey Merkt, who vied for Nick Viall's heart in Season 21 of The Bachelor, died on July 26 at the age of 31.

Hailey Merkt made her Bachelor debut back in 2017 as part of the cast of the 21st season, led by now-infamous Bachelor Nation veteran Nick Viall. She was 23 years old and billed as a photographer at the time.

The news of her death after a struggle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) was posted on her Instagram page on July 30, with a lovely message about the Vancouver native. Take a look:

A post shared by Hailey Merkt (@haileymerkt)

Details of Hailey Merkt's passing on July 26 come via the family's GoFundMe page, which was set up last year while she was undergoing treatment for AML. Heartbreakingly, she had been told to expect nine months cancer-free, but ultimately learned just six weeks later that "leukemia cells were back and moving fast." At the time of writing, the fundraiser had reached more than $112,000 CAD of the $125,000 goal from nearly 900 donations.

The update regarding her death also included a touching note to the people who were able to donate in support of Merkt prior to her death:

To everyone who gave to her GoFundMe, I don't think you'll ever fully know what a lifeline it was. It took the sudden and immense strain of worrying how to pay for the rent, living expenses, her medications, her trial medicine which did in the end give her an extra 8 irreplaceable months, and later her beloved dog Snuggles getting cancer and having his tumour removed. It gave her the ease to feel she was still living her life in the time she had left.

The update also noted that "100% of all funds raised will be donated directly to the beneficiary," who is Hailey Merkt's mother Michele. Proceeds will "be used to afford remaining costs that have overwhelmed Hailey's mother and family," with any additional donations requested "in lieu of flowers."

One of Hailey's wishes was not to have an official funeral, but the GoFundMe page suggests leaving a message for family and friends to commemorate Hailey on her Instagram page. The latest update ends with:

The world without her is unacceptable, but we are having to accept it. We will hold her close forever.

Even more heartbreakingly, the most recent update before the news of Hailey Merkt's death was one from Hailey herself back in April, celebrating that she was "LEUKEMIA FREE!!!!" following an experimental treatment and stem cell transplant, with an expected 2% chance of success. Her brother was her stem cell donor. She thanked GoFundMe contributors for helping them pay their "rent, groceries, and hundreds of Uber rides back and forth from the hospital." Her final message before signing off was "Don't sweat the small stuff ;)."

While Hailey Merkt is undoubtedly most widely known for her appearance in The Bachelor Season 21, it's clear that those who knew her best loved her deeply and are already mourning. Hopefully people will have memories to share on Hailey's Instagram page in the coming days. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Hailey Merkt in this difficult time.