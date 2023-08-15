After The Bachelorette's Men Tell All, Charity Lawson Is Already All-In On Gerry Turner As The Golden Bachelor

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" episode of The Bachelorette Season 20.

The season finale of The Bachelorette is quickly approaching, which meant one thing: the time had come for the "Men Tell All" episode of Season 20! Just one week after leading lady Charity Lawson dropped a fantastic breakup line on Xavier Bonner for his past infidelity, Xavier and others who had been vying for her heart were back. As usual, there was melodrama as the guys got back together, faced questions from host Jesse Palmer, and then spoke with Charity again, but the feel-good moment of the special belongs to Gerry Turner, a.k.a. the first star of The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner was announced as the lead of the first Bachelor Nation series centering on older singles back in July, and his appearance in the "Men Tell All" touched on some of the questions about the new show. As somebody who wasn't sold on the new show after a teaser with his tagline, I was ready to learn more about him. I'm still not entirely sold, but that's not the case for the lovely Charity Lawson! The Season 20 Bachelorette star was clearly watching the episode, and she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her thoughts on the segment focused on Turner:

When I say I love Gerry, I mean that. #TheBacheloretteAugust 15, 2023 See more

Who Charity loves is of course the subject of The Bachelorette Season 20, but she wasted no time in expressing it for Gerry Turner! I can't say that I blame her, either. While I'm not sure that I'll be religiously tuning in to The Golden Bachelor, the segment during the "Men Tell All" episode was a pretty endearing showcase of Gerry, including the reveal of his backstory with his late wife and the support of his family in his search for love again. Clearly enjoying the video package, Charity went on in another post:

Gerry looking for someone who can put him in his place when he needs it! ARE YOU KIDDING ME #thebacheloretteAugust 15, 2023 See more

Gerry Turner had a chat with Jesse Palmer in addition to the footage of him and his family, complete with the eliminated contestants of The Bachelorette chiming in with their admiration of him. When the host asked Gerry if he thought he could find love like he had with his late wife twice in a lifetime, the new Golden Bachelor star had a sweet answer:

Your question was, can I find a love like that? I don't think that's what I'm looking for. What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I looked for when I was in high school and college. So I believe I'll find my person, the new person that will make me whole again. And I think we'll knit a wonderful relationship, but I don't think it'll look like the relationship I had with Toni, and I don't think it would be right to do it that way.

Okay, maybe Gerry has won me over, after I rewatched that part of the episode! It clearly made an impact on Charity Lawson, who tweeted immediately after he shared his thoughts on finding love again:

THIS ANSWER IS EVERYTHING #TheBacheloretteAugust 15, 2023 See more

Will Gerry Turner successfully find the kind of love he's looking for at his current age? It's hard to root against him after "Men Tell All" introduced him with some more depth than the quick teasers that have been airing on ABC! Seasons of Bachelor Nation don't always (or even often) end with a happily-ever-after, but perhaps Gerry will be successful in his search.

The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere in ABC's heavily unscripted fall lineup, on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET following new episodes of Dancing with the Stars in its return to network TV after spending a season on Disney+. The new show also won't be the sole source of Bachelor Nation action this fall, as new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET in the 2023 fall TV schedule.