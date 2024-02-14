The 1990s was a banner time for TV. Whether it was network television or cable, viewers had several animated TV shows to choose from, including Rugrats, Batman: The Animated Series, and Dexter’s Laboratory. However, there were plenty of animated TV classics that people don't talk about anymore. Many TV shows didn’t get the recognition or spotlight they deserved. So, here are 10 massively underrated ‘90s animated TV shows.

Pepper Ann

This tween-friendly animated series aired for five seasons across two lineups – ABC’s One Saturday Morning and UPN’s Disney Too – from 1997 to 2000. Originally, Pepper Ann was a comic strip in the teen magazine YM before becoming the first Disney TV series produced by a woman (Sue Rose). The series follows the middle schooler’s active imagination as she navigates adolescence, friendship, and family.

Regarding beloved animated teen shows, the Disney series is never mentioned alongside classics like Daria or Doug. Outside of its memorable theme song, the show had standout moments like the lead getting her first bra or learning about her divorced father. These scenarios illustrated the poignant yet funny middle school experience. Along with Daria, Pepper Ann was a different type of female lead with her quirkiness and overactive imagination.

The entire series is available to stream through a Disney+ subscription.

The Angry Beavers

The Mitch Schauer-created Nicktoon made its TV debut in 1997, airing for four seasons until 2003. The Angry Beavers follows two opposite beaver brothers – Daggett and Norbert – as they navigate bachelorhood for the first time in Oregon. Norb is the articulate straight man to Dag’s zany and childish younger brother.

Despite critical acclaim and awards nominations, the brotherly buddy comedy isn’t highly regarded compared to Nickelodeon contemporaries like Hey Arnold and Rocko's Modern Life. Its silly humor and slapstick moments set the tone for shows like SpongeBob SquarePants. Of course, the show’s selling point was the amazing chemistry between Norb and Dag as they move from sibling rivalry to brotherly love depending on the circumstances. The series sets itself apart with moments like Norb growing out his teeth or the brothers meeting an alien.

The classic Nicktoon is currently available with a Paramount+ subscription.

Gargoyles

This animated series premiered as part of The Disney Afternoon in 1994, before concluding with its third season on ABC's Saturday lineup in 1997. Gargoyles sees the centuries-old Manhattan clan (Goliath, Hudson, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway) acclimate to 20th-century life while combating supernatural forces bent on destroying their new world.

The Disney animated series gained acclaim for its dark tone and story arcs but isn’t mentioned with contemporaries like Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men. The overarching storylines featured amazing characterizations and weighty dialogue. These elements allowed the series to dive into an animation rarity – a tension-filled adult love triangle between Goliath, fellow Gargoyle Demona, and human detective Elisa Maza.

Every season of the animated melodrama is available through a Disney+ subscription.

The Critic

The Jon Lovitz-led adult animated series debuted on ABC in 1994 before switching to Fox for its second and final season in 1995. The Critic follows reviled film critic Jay Sherman as he navigates his personal and professional life post-divorce, surrounded by an eccentric cast.

Of course, the animated sitcom ended too soon after being overshadowed by the behemoth known as The Simpsons. The adult series set itself apart from other primetime animated shows by parodying and lampooning American pop culture, especially film. That angle filtered into the show’s witty dialogue and commentary. The pop-culture-obsessed primetime show’s eclectic cast, including his network boss and movie star best friend, provides just as much entertainment as Jay does. Family is a central theme, as viewers see the divorced Jay (an animation rarity) balance single fatherhood and romance.

The Critic is only available on DVD in stores and online platforms like Amazon.

Cow And Chicken

As one of the original Cartoon Cartoons, the surrealist animated series started as a breakout short in 1995 before becoming a full series in 1997 on Cartoon Network. Cow and Chicken sees an unlikely sibling duo – Chicken and younger sister Cow – go on quirky misadventures, falling for swindles from antagonist, The Red Guy. It concluded in 1999 after sharing its timeslot with another Cartoon Cartoon, I Am Weasel, for four seasons.

Its short run doesn’t see the original Cartoon Network series mentioned among the likes of classic shows The Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Lab, despite calls for a revival. The animated brother-sister duo mirrored realistic sibling love and rivalry during the show’s run. The absurdist comedy leaned heavily on surreal and quirky scenarios like successor Courage the Cowardly Dog. In addition to the surreal humor, the content mixed grotesque kid humor with adult sensibilities.

The entire series is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron

The animated action comedy debuted as part of The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera block in 1993. The show lasted two turbulent seasons on TBS before wrapping up with a special clip show in 1995. SWAT Kats follows two former Megakat City officers – Jake and Chance – as they become high-flying vigilantes fighting adversaries like Commander Feral and Dark Kat.

Its turbulent series run didn’t allow for the animated action comedy to catch on compared to similar shows like Street Sharks. Like other 1990s fare, the action-adventure series mixed dark tones with comedic sensibilities. This aspect was best illustrated in the high-flying action scenes in typical monster-of-the-week stories. The big draw for the show was Jake and Chance’s chemistry, despite their differing personalities. The series stood out from other shows with its comic book aesthetics.

SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron is currently available through an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Captain Planet And The Planeteers

This superhero animated series hopped between syndication and TBS after premiering in 1990. After the original ran for three seasons, a sequel, The New Adventures of Captain Planet, ran from 1993 to 1996. Both shows spotlight a group of ethnically diverse teens – Kwame, Wheeler, Linka, Gi, and Ma-Ti – fighting to protect the environment from eco-villains with the aid of Captain Planet.

Because of its educational spin, the animated action-adventure series can be seen as corny. However, it was ahead of its time in highlighting environmental and social messages without being preachy on the packed Saturday morning lineup. The series managed to be educational while providing entertaining and action-filled adventures. The edutainment show was groundbreaking with its diverse cast of characters from varying backgrounds. Outside of the main cast, the side and main villains were entertaining, as their outlandish and deplorable personalities were brought to life by famous voices (i.e., Meg Ryan and Ed Asner).

Both series are currently available to stream through Amazon Prime Video.

The Tick

This animated superhero satire ran for three seasons on Fox from 1994 to 1996. The series originally came to life as a superhero parody comic book by Ben Edlund. The Tick shows the silly and outlandish title character protecting The City, along with his nerdy sidekick, Arthur, and fellow heroes, from the terror of a lackluster rogue’s gallery.

In the age of superhero TV, the series was a nice send-up of the genre by highlighting well-known tropes and storylines. Its parody nature allowed the animated superhero satire to mix absurdist and slapstick humor with a dark undercurrent. The comedy angle is amped up by the amazing characterizations of both good and bad guys with their over-the-top personas, much like the Tick himself.

You can watch every season of The Tick with a Hulu subscription.

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Klasky Csupo’s second-ever Nicktoon premiered on Nickelodeon in 1994, airing for four seasons until 1997. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters follows three young monster friends – Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm – as they terrorize the citizens of New York City for class assignments while attending monster school.

Despite being a Klasky Csupo production, the animated horror comedy never grabbed the spotlight like sister shows Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys. The series doesn’t get mentioned among the classic Nicktoons despite being one of Nickelodeon's top '90s shows. The Nicktoon mixed surrealist humor with crude jokes for adults and children alike. This humor leads to some frightening and funny moments, like Krumm’s infamous talking pimple and the Halloween mix-up with human friend Bradley. Of course, the true highlight is the friendship and bond between the three leads as they go through the highly competitive monster school.

Watch the classic Nickelodeon series through a Paramount+ subscription.

Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man

The animated adult sitcom started airing on the USA Network in 1994 before ending its four-season run in 1997. It was Klasky Csupo’s first foray into adult animation. Duckman captures the life of the anthropomorphic detective as he fumbles through cases and deals with a crude cast of characters.

The show garnered critical acclaim and a cult following through syndication in the early 2000s. It premiered during the 1990s adult animation renaissance but was overshadowed by The Simpsons, like fellow underrated series, The Critic. Airing late at night allowed the animated sitcom to espouse crude insult humor. This angle was exemplified by its inappropriate dialogue and suggestive scenarios. Compared to other shows, the adult animated series was filled with not-so-likable characters, including its title character.

The complete series of Duckman is only available on DVD through outlets like Amazon.

These shows are just a small selection of underrated 1990s animated shows that deserve their flowers.