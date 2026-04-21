We’ve Reached The Era Where Stephen Colbert Is Joking With His Late Night Band About Losing His Job, But It Still Hurts My Heart

It’s hard to believe we are exactly one month out from the end of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on the 2026 TV schedule , ending an era of late night interview programming on CBS as a whole. It makes me sad and uncomfortable to think about, but Stephen Colbert is clearly getting used to the idea, and is even joking about it with his Late Show Band this week. He’s fine. I’m not.

Don Cheadle was on The Late Show early this week in support of his new Broadway show produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Proof. If you are interested in his relationship with the Obamas and more, the video is quite delightful, but I personally was distracted almost immediately by the joke Colbert made as the actor was getting settled. Take a look.

In the clip, Colbert referred to the house band as “national treasures,” and Cheadle asked Colbert if the band “tours.” The band confirmed they have a tour lined up, to which Colbert then quipped, “Alright, great, if you need someone to introduce you, I’m free.” He continued the bit, confirming if he signed on, it would be an “even split” between the host and the band.

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It was a short moment that happened right up front, but I honestly could hardly pay attention to Colbert and Cheadle exchanging stories after that. Of course, we’ve known Stephen Colbert’s late night show will be ending – and not by his own volition – for months now. It's also true that I’ve already seen him have several heartfelt moments about his exit with other celebrities, most notably Emma Stone. So, we've had time to start getting used to the idea.

While he seems totally OK in the video about the outcome, the honest truth is he hasn’t processed his feelings about CBS bailing on The Late Show, possibly because the end has not occurred yet. His former Daily Show producer recently mentioned what Colbert “doesn’t say” is sometimes “better than what can be said ,” and I think this video is a clear example of one of those moments. Like many comedians before him, it seems like the jokes are masking the real, human feelings behind the ending of the show, but also the ending of an era of television on CBS.

Look, Colbert’s going to be OK. For a while we didn’t know what his post CBS-retirement plans were, but then Peter Jackson announced he’s going to write an LOTR project . Great, he’s an LOTR fan, it’s a great next chapter, and I can’t wait. Before I can process that fully, though, first I need to get through another month of this emotional rollercoaster.

Stay tuned, as the last episode of The Late Show airs on May 21st.