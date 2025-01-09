The Conners' Emma Kenney Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Final Six Episodes, And I'm Rather Surprised By One Detail

One of the most memorable families in the annals of the best TV sitcoms ever, the Conner clan is set to exit primetime (possibly forever) when its shortened seventh and final season hits ABC in March. We know that The Conners showrunner and EPs were excited to make it a special event, though it’s still generally unclear what’s to be expected from such an event. Thankfully, star Emma Kenney shared thoughts about how things will wrap up, and I’m more than a little surprised by how she worded it.

Speaking with TVLine about her dual roles across the early part of the 2025 TV schedule — we wrote about her impending guest role on Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom Happy’s Place — Kenney was asked about how much of an “event” these remaining episodes will serve as, and she played it mostly coy with her initial answer, saying:

In previous seasons, we did 13-to-22 episodes, so it definitely is difficult to wrap the whole world up in just six episodes — three hours, ultimately. It does leave a few open-ended questions towards the end.

I'm both baffled and intrigued by the actress already teasing that The Conners will end with some story threads left dangling. Not that I'd expect showrunner Bruce Helford & Co. to flesh every imaginable plot point out to its logical conclusion, but now I just kinda need to know exactly what open-ended questions will be left on the table. (Presumably the kitchen table.)

Or perhaps more specifically, I wonder if these questions are being left up in the air so that this universe can expand once more with another spinoff in the future. The Conners itself came into being to capitalize on Roseanne's massive popularity after its titular star was fired, but wasn't envisioned for a seven-season run. But perhaps with its final episode, the writers figured out a way to purposefully leave the door open for audiences to revisit the Lanford fam after some years away, possibly through Harris or Mark's children.

Emma Kenney shared a few more personal thoughts about The Conners' final season and her own experience making it, saying:

It’s definitely going to be emotional. A lot of people grew up with that set and those characters and storylines — especially the people I was working with. A lot of our crew were crew members on the original, and it was a very emotional last week. I’m really fortunate to have been a part of it, and make such special memories with those people.

The role of Harris Conner made headlines for a totally different reason in recent months, with former Roseanne showrunner Whitney Cummings revealing that pop star and Disney vet Sabrina Carpenter auditioned to be Darlene's daughter, but wasn't cast due to it not being a good fit. It'd be wild if she showed up in the final season somewhere, though.

As far as whether or not Emma Kenney’s role on Happy’s Place will go beyond the one episode she’s already filmed, that’s up to the network and the producers at this point. The show would need to get renewed for a second season, which seems like a real possibility at this point.

The Conners' final season will arrive on ABC at some point in March. Prior seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.