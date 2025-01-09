The Conners' Emma Kenney Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Final Six Episodes, And I'm Rather Surprised By One Detail
The final season is coming soon!
One of the most memorable families in the annals of the best TV sitcoms ever, the Conner clan is set to exit primetime (possibly forever) when its shortened seventh and final season hits ABC in March. We know that The Conners showrunner and EPs were excited to make it a special event, though it’s still generally unclear what’s to be expected from such an event. Thankfully, star Emma Kenney shared thoughts about how things will wrap up, and I’m more than a little surprised by how she worded it.
Speaking with TVLine about her dual roles across the early part of the 2025 TV schedule — we wrote about her impending guest role on Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom Happy’s Place — Kenney was asked about how much of an “event” these remaining episodes will serve as, and she played it mostly coy with her initial answer, saying:
I'm both baffled and intrigued by the actress already teasing that The Conners will end with some story threads left dangling. Not that I'd expect showrunner Bruce Helford & Co. to flesh every imaginable plot point out to its logical conclusion, but now I just kinda need to know exactly what open-ended questions will be left on the table. (Presumably the kitchen table.)
Or perhaps more specifically, I wonder if these questions are being left up in the air so that this universe can expand once more with another spinoff in the future. The Conners itself came into being to capitalize on Roseanne's massive popularity after its titular star was fired, but wasn't envisioned for a seven-season run. But perhaps with its final episode, the writers figured out a way to purposefully leave the door open for audiences to revisit the Lanford fam after some years away, possibly through Harris or Mark's children.
Emma Kenney shared a few more personal thoughts about The Conners' final season and her own experience making it, saying:
The role of Harris Conner made headlines for a totally different reason in recent months, with former Roseanne showrunner Whitney Cummings revealing that pop star and Disney vet Sabrina Carpenter auditioned to be Darlene's daughter, but wasn't cast due to it not being a good fit. It'd be wild if she showed up in the final season somewhere, though.
As far as whether or not Emma Kenney’s role on Happy’s Place will go beyond the one episode she’s already filmed, that’s up to the network and the producers at this point. The show would need to get renewed for a second season, which seems like a real possibility at this point.
The Conners' final season will arrive on ABC at some point in March. Prior seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.