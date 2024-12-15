A Conners Star Is Joining Reba McEntire On Happy's Place, And I'm Pumped We Already Know When They'll Debut

So far in its first season, Happy’s Place has delivered several Reba reunions for its central star Reba McEntire, with Steve Howe as the most recent cameo ahead of the midseason finale. We’re hoping to hear about appearances from one or two of the Grammy winner’s fellow coaches on The Voice, but another awesome announcement has popped up as the 2024 TV schedule hits the winter hiatus: a Conners star has joined the cast for the remaining Season 1 episodes.

As awesome as it would be to see someone like John Goodman or Katey Sagal mixing it up with Reba McEntire, Happy’s Place is actually adding longtime Conners star Emma Kenney to the fray, and it definitely isn’t a random throwaway role for the Shameless vet. The actress will once again be taking on the role of a sitcom offspring, as she’ll be portraying Gracie, daughter of McEntire’s Bobbie McCalister.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gracie’s absence in Bobbie’s life thus far is explained by her currently being active in the military. She was deployed in Qatar, but TVLine’s description says she goes on leave just ahead of returning to Knoxville for a trip to the family’s home and boozy business. It’s not clear what the reasoning is behind her taking leave, but her return will seemingly cause some friction.

Unlike the goofy and loose attitudes that Bobbie and bar employees and patrons exude, Gracie apparently rocks a harder edge, with more of a non-nonsense approach to life. As such, Bobbie becomes worried that Gracie won’t easily accept or get along with Belissa Escobedo’s Isabella after newly discovering that the latter is her half-aunt, despite not being much older.

Not that it’ll only be about familial strife. It sounds like everyone else on hand at the tavern will start up a friendly competition to see who can create the best homemade present for Gracie’s homecoming. I expect someone to go far beyond what’s expected, be it Gabby, Emmett, Steve or Takoda.

When Will Emma Kenney Debut On Happy's Place?

Thankfully, fans won't be waiting very long before Emma Kenney arrives on the scene as Gracie McCalister. She'll even be popping up on Happy's Place before reprising the role of Harris on The Conners, which is ending with a big Season 7 event that'll hit the 2025 TV schedule in March.

Kenney's first episode will air on Friday, January 10, It' will be the sitcom's second episode back on NBC after the winter hiatus. It's unclear at this point whether she'll only appear in one episode, or if she'll have more of a recurring role in the comedy. Check out the first look at the actress and Reba McEntire below!

Interestingly enough, Kenney wasn’t the first big TV star to step into the role of Gracie. Back in October 2024, A.P. Bio and United States of Al vet Elizabeth Alderfer was cast to play Bobbie’s daughter. No word on why she apparently had to step away from the role, or why Kenney was needed as a replacement.

Happy’s Place will return to NBC audiences on January 3, 2024 along with a slew of other, with the first half of the season available to stream with a Peacock subscription.