Why The Conners Bosses Are OK With The Show Ending On Season 7, And Why It'll Be A 'Very Big Event'
I'm already pumped.
Of all the major shows ending or getting canceled in 2024, The Conners is one of a relatively limited minority whose fate wasn’t necessarily solidified by low ratings, behind-the-scenes controversies, schedule snafus or any other contentious reasonings. In the case of the Lanford family, ABC confirmed Season 7 will be their last one without any noteworthy catalysts beyond the growing idea that it was just time to hang it up. Which is apparently the way to end a series if you want the Showrunner & Co. to come away feeling okay with having to say goodbye.
For years now, The Conners has more or less existed on the edge of the cancellation bubble, where contracts were set up so that new agreements needed to be made after each new season, as opposed to multi-year deals. The show’s viewership numbers and ongoing legacy always helped fuel the impetus to bring it back for another year, but it sounds like all involved were ready to pack it in once The Conners’ hit its milestone 100th episode.
Showrunner Bruce Helford and executive producer Dave Caplan spoke with TheWrap about the way Season 6’s finale left the breadcrumbs for what’s to come, and why ending the show with a six-episode final season isn’t a downer as some might imagine. According to Helford:
While it's hard to make a lot of direct comparisons between The Conners and Seinfeld that make organic sense, this is certainly an area where the two series dovetail a bit. Jerry Seinfeld chose to pull away from continuing that show's run at NBC when it was already considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, and was bringing in 30 million viewers each week.
TV ratings are obviously far lower than they were 25 years ago, but the same principle still holds here, which Dave Caplan also addressed, saying:
While the last batch of Season 6 episodes took a viewer dip due to schedule changes caused by Jeopardy! Masters, The Conners does still manage to bring in more primetime eyeballs overall, on average, than even Grey's Anatomy. And reruns airing on The CW have likely helped boost its popularity in the last year or so, not to mention the sitcom's first five seasons being available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
And while pushing the final season's debut to the midseason might also affect how many people tune in, it sounds like ABC will be promoting the six-episode stretch quite a bit.
How The Conners' Final Season Will Be "A Big Event"
Rather than ABC sweeping The Conners’ swan song season under the rug with little fanfare, it sounds like the upcoming episodes will be treated as something akin to event television, albeit the sitcom variety. The two executive producers explained how it’ll be big for fans, as well as for the network’s own promotional purposes.
- Dave Caplan: These last six episodes are a very big event for ABC. I think they want to use it to also launch some other shows. A lot of people are going to be interested in seeing the saga of the Conners wind down to its end for now.
- Bruce Helford: We’re also happy to have a little extra time to put this all together and not have to rush it into the fall schedule. That’s a benefit for us to do this properly, because it’s going to take some time… We’ll be back in July writing and probably won’t be shooting until August.
It was obviously implied that starting later in the season would give the creative team an advantage, but knowing that ABC wants to go big here makes that extra time all the more lucrative. This is a show that pulls off some of broadcast TV's best guest stars, and there are plenty of Roseanne characters we haven't seen return yet, with Martin Mull's Leon being a hopeful. (Also gotta love Caplan saying "to its end for now," leaving that front door open for more.)
As far as what fans can expect to see from the not-so-lucky family, Bruce Helford didn't share any details, but did imply this won't necessarily be a victory lap for all involved. As he put it:
Considering the way Roseanne's final season went, The Conners could quite literally set off a bomb in every scene and still not quite mess things up the way the lottery storyline did. But since we already talked about Seinfeld earlier, what if Helford and Caplan took a page out of Curb Your Enthusiasm's book by using the Season 7 finale to poke fun at the way Roseanne's original run wrapped? Now I'm a little too excited by this idea that won't happen.
The Conners will be back for the final seventh season stretch in 2025, but fans can watch the sixth season with a Hulu subscription, and head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are popping up soon.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.