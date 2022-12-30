The Daily Show Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Shares Thoughts On Hosting, And Whether He'll Stick Around After Trevor Noah’s Exit

Since the day it was announced that Trevor Noah would be leaving The Daily Show , the conversation about who will take over for him continues to grow. One person who has been rumored as the next host is Roy Wood Jr. , who has been a correspondent on the Comedy Central show since 2015. Now, the comedian has now weighed in on his future with The Daily Show.

When asked by THR if he would consider taking over as host of The Daily Show, Wood explained that he would certainly consider the offer. Wood elaborated on the idea of taking over after Noah, saying:

You can’t say no to an opportunity like that. You can’t turn your nose up at it, at least. I think you have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively, and that’s something I haven’t thought about yet.

He makes a good point, hosting The Daily Show is a big job, and I’d think it would be a massive honor, considering whoever takes over will follow in the footsteps of Noah and Jon Stewart.

Wood also spoke about if he’d remain a correspondent on the show if a different person is tapped as the next host. He said:

It would depend on the host. It would depend on the creative direction of the show. What are you trying to do? How do I fit into that? And does that creative direction fit my comedic skill sets and give me an opportunity to show who I am?

I do hope Wood sticks around the comedy show, be it as host or correspondent, because he is truly hilarious. Lucky for us we’ll at least get to see him for a little while longer since he’s part of an epic line-up of guest hosts.

Comedy Central has lined up quite the list of comedians to guest host The Daily Show while they find Noah’s predecessor. This list includes current Daily Show employees Wood and Dulcé Sloan as well as former corresponded Hasan Minhaj. Other guest hosts include Saturday Night Live alums Leslie Jones and Al Franken, comedians D.L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Wanda Sykes, along with actors Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn and John Leguizamo.

According to Comedy Central, this rotation of guest hosts will air during the first half of the 2023 TV schedule , and then a full-time host will take over in September.

As for Noah, he left The Daily Show on December 8 with plans to do some traveling and more stand-up. During 2023 he will head out on a global stand-up tour beginning January 20. He’ll visit 28 cities in the U.S. and then travel around the world.

While Noah travels, we can look forward to seeing Wood a few more times on The Daily Show, and maybe one day, he’ll take over as the next host.