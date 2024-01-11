The Good Doctor Is Ending With Season 7, And Freddie Highmore Shared His Thoughts

Not all medical dramas can run for decades like ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and now The Good Doctor is heading towards the light. The news isn’t that surprising since the show has been moved from its traditional Monday 10 p.m. ET time slot to Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET for the seventh season. News like that can mean trouble, and that is sadly the case for the Freddie Highmore drama.

Deadline broke the news that The Good Doctor would be the latest show joining ABC's cancellation list, alongside fellow long-running series Station 19. The seventh and final season is currently in production, which means fans will at least get a proper ending for the beloved medical drama instead of being left with unanswered questions.

Still, the news is disheartening to everyone who has tuned in for the last six seasons to watch Shaun Murphy navigate his autism and the high-stress environment of a surgical residency. It may be even harder for the talented cast who have lent their time to the show over the years. Star Freddie Highmore shared this message with fans regarding the news:

Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!

As one of the few TV characters on the spectrum, the loss of The Good Doctor is going to be tremendous. While this cancellation might not come as bad news for people who have criticized the show for not casting an autistic actor to play the role of Dr. Murphy, there is no denying that the character helped bring awareness to autism to many viewers who tuned in week after week.

Unfortunately, this news isn’t the first heartbreak the creative team behind The Good Doctor has had to endure. In November 2023, the team learned that ABC would not be going forward with the planned The Good Lawyer spinoff. The series, which would have featured Felicity Huffman following the college admission scandal, was set to follow Joni DeGroot, a lawyer living with OCD who helped Shaun after he was sued for malpractice.

Luckily, it’s not all bad news as The Good Doctor fans still have one season left to spend with Shaun and the rest of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital staff. Season 7 starts airing on ABC on February 20th at 10 p.m. ET and fans aren’t going to want to miss it. Especially not after the emotional Season 6 finale that left fans wondering if a key character could return.

With this being the final season, I wouldn’t rule out any surprise cameos. Who knows? Maybe Shaun will get a ghostly visit from a character who died way too early into the show. Yes, I’m talking about Dr. Melendez.

With a little over a month away from the final season premiere, there’s still time to catch up on medical drama. All six seasons are currently available to anyone with an active Hulu subscription.