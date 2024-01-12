The Good Doctor Cast Speaks Out After ABC Announces The Show Is Ending

The Good Doctor has become the latest series to end, as it was recently announced that the ABC medical drama will wrap up its story after the upcoming seventh season. News came not long after it was revealed that fellow ABC drama Station 19 will also end after its upcoming seventh season. Star Freddie Highmore shared his thoughts in a statement, noting that playing Dr. Shaun Murphy “has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.” Now, his co-stars are getting in on the emotional goodbyes.

Not long after news broke via Deadline, much of the cast took to Instagram to share that the beginning of the end is near. Highmore’s on-screen better half and baby mama Paige Spara took to her Instagram Stories to share how grateful she is, along with a video depicting Shaun and Lea’s love story. She also shared a small clip of her audition for Lea, proving that the character will always be close to her heart as well as the show:

Morgan Reznick actress Fiona Gubelmann also took to her Instagram Stories. However, instead of sharing a message herself, she opted to repost a meaningful message from a fan talking about the representation on the show and the cast and crew’s advocacy for autism, and I really hope the representation continues beyond The Good Doctor:

Will Yun Lee decided to take to an Instagram post rather than an Instagram Story to share his goodbyes. The actor, who plays Dr. Alex Park, shared the goodbye promo from ABC, telling his followers that it’s been a privilege to play Dr. Park. He thanked the fans who made the medical drama “extra special” and confessed he will miss his The Good Doctor family:

News of The Good Doctor ending also comes on the heels of potential The Good Lawyer spinoff getting the ax. The legal drama, set to star Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, had its backdoor pilot during Season 6, but due to the strikes, ABC waited months to make a decision, and it ended up not being a good one. With only 10 episodes left to close out the show, it’s going to be both intriguing and emotional to see how the stories at St. Bonaventure will wrap up. Luckily, the news comes ahead of the season and not during, meaning that there should be proper closure.

It will be hard to say goodbye to yet another show, but fans will be able to look forward to one more ride with the St. Bonaventure staff. The seventh and final season of The Good Doctor premieres on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule.