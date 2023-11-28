The Last Of Us’ Bella Ramsey Reacts To ‘Weird’ Increase In Fame After Hit HBO Show

Many already loved Bella Ramsey for playing arguably the best Game of Thrones character , Lyanna Mormont. However, the powerhouse talent truly shined when they starred in another A+ HBO TV show, The Last of Us . Ramsey played 14-year-old Ellie, a young woman who’s immune to the infection that led to the post-apocalyptic world she lives in. Given all of the praise and Emmy attention this young actor has been getting, Ramsey's profile has risen, and they reacted to the “weird” increase in fame they've experienced as of late.

The Last of Us earned HBO's second-biggest series premiere ratings and has been nominated for numerous awards. So it was pretty much a given that increases in fame would be the result for the stars. While on the carpet of the Gotham Awards, Bella Ramsey spoke to ET about the somewhat rise in their celebrity status that came from just starring in one season of the video game adaptation series, and they were quite honest about it:

It's pretty weird, actually. It was just like the best year of my life making this show with basically a group of people who became my friends. I just find it very bizarre.

I can understand those sentiments, as it's likely hard to predict a project's eventual impact at the time you sign on. This all may be "bizarre" for the rising star, but it's definitely deserved. When Bella Ramsey started their career as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, they were afraid of being typecast . From there, Ramsey moved on to another medieval production, which was the dramatization of Lady Jane Grey's life in Starz’s Becoming Elizabeth, so one can see why they feared being limited to one genre. TLoU is definitely a far cry from those pieces, and really allowed 20-year-old to flex their acting muscles and try new material.

Based on past comments they've made, the Catherine Called Birdy star is content with the work. But of course, there are side effects to that, such as being widely recognized when they're out and about. The actor had the following to say when discussing that aspect of their life:

I go outside and I get recognized like every time I go out now. It's kind of strange but I don't think about it until it happens. I wouldn't say I like it -- it's not awful. People are nice.

It's good to hear that people are "nice" when approaching Bella Ramsey, as fan encounters can certainly vary. I can only imagine how much their fame will soar once The Last of Us Season 2 comes out. As production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes , HBO reportedly locked down season two’s start , and filming is set to start on January 7, 2024. And apparently, one script was completed before the WGA Strike began . We may have to wait a bit longer to see Ellie and Joel on screen again, but it's great that the ball is indeed rolling now.

Bella Ramsey’s surge in fame will likely continue, should they continue to dazzle audiences with their impeccable work. But if anything, it sounds like they're managing to adjust to the changes accordingly. Let's hope Ramsey continues to shine -- and continues to have "nice" interactions with admirers as their notoriety increases.