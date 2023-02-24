The Last Of Us Fan Points Out Another Editing Error In Sixth Episode, And It's Almost Creepier Than Any Intentional Horror Moments

Well, the HBO hit series The Last of Us has officially had not one, but two Game of Thrones Starbucks cup moments, and they both happened in the same episode. During Episode 6 of the video game adaptation, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out two editing errors in the show where you can spot crew members in a shot. While the first one fans noticed was just an error, this second issue is low-key creepier than the horror moments that were meant to go in the show.

The editing mistake in question happened when Ellie (Bella Ramsey) was petting a horse while she and Joel (Pedro Pascal) were visiting Jackson. You can see in the video posted by rejectedhannah that while the actress was petting the animal, there is a creepy hand in the frame holding the horse’s head in place.

The hand… who edited this episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSPPbD6ygaFebruary 22, 2023 See more

It’s giving Thing in Wednesday vibes, in my opinion. However, we’re not watching The Addams Family spin-off, we’re watching The Last of Us. And in a world where clickers exist, seeing a random hand pop up is kind of scary, because every unaccounted-for person and body part needs to be taken seriously, cause you never know who or what will be infected. Also, it’s just a little unsettling to see a random hand pop up on the screen, in the same way it's terrifying to see a clicker run into a shot.

(Image credit: HBO)

The other editing mistake was not nearly as creepy, and it was simply a shot that included some of the crew. Scott T. Jones posted a photo of the on-screen error, and if you look on the left side you can see people who are typically behind the scenes on the screen.

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknLFebruary 20, 2023 See more

These two little whoops moments are the latest additions to the list of little mistakes fans keep finding in very successful HBO shows. The aforementioned Starbucks cup is probably the most famous mishap, and the internet lost its collective mind when it was spotted in Game of Thrones. Then last summer it happened again on House of the Dragon when fans pointed out that Viserys' fingers hadn’t been CGI-ed out of the shot, instead there were a couple of green fingers on his hand . Normally, the king of Westeros only had three fingers, so like The Last of Us, this popular show also had a little mistake involving a hand.

Considering all three shows mentioned here are massive undertakings that probably involve millions of tiny details, every once in a while something will inevitably end up on screen that’s not supposed to. However, this doesn't diminish the quality of the show, at least in my opinion.