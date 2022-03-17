The Masked Singer Season 7 Has Been All About The Dramatic Moments, But I’m Not Here For It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Season 7 episode “Masks At Dawn, Round 1.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 7 has only aired two episodes so far, but there already seems to be a theme to the season. After the premiere featured a surprise mask removal and what appeared to be a choking incident , Episode 2 stopped the show once again when Firefly stormed off stage when she learned she’d be dueling against Ram to stay in the game. It appears the Fox series is all about dramatic moments this season, and I’m not here for it.

Firefly ended up returning to the stage and won the duel. Ram was the latest eliminated contestant in Season 7 and revealed to be sports commentator Joe Buck, but I’m sure Firefly’s jaunt off stage will be the moment that many talk about from this episode. We’ve seen contestants like Crab leave The Masked Singer ’s stage before , though I’m not sure we’ve ever seen it happen over someone unhappy with where they ended up in the fan vote. It felt like a rather serious moment, which is weird because very little about The Masked Singer ever comes off as serious.

In fact, I’d argue the thing that makes The Masked Singer so enjoyable is because of how fun and lighthearted it is. My favorite moments from this past season include some of the more whacky performances from contestants or Ken Jeong just going off the wall with some of his guesses (and it’s even better when he’s right ). Never have I really associated this show with drama, and now that we’ve seen three shocking moments this season by Episode 2, I fear a trend is forming.

This is especially true in light of reports that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke allegedly walked off stage when one of the contestants unmasked and was revealed to be Rudy Giuliani. That moment hasn’t aired yet, and it’s still a mystery whether or not The Masked Singer will feature it. With the way things are currently, I’m leaning against the moment being scrubbed. All the drama is killing the fun of the show for me.

I have plenty of shows I can watch for drama, but The Masked Singer isn’t one of them. To me, this show shines the brightest when the costumes are spectacular, the contestants are having fun, and the panel is razzing each other. Leaving the drama of potentially disgruntled contestants in the final edit of episodes sucks that fun away for me, and frankly, isn’t as entertaining to watch. I’d rather the show keep things light and try to keep it all as fun as possible. I’m not sure if that’s a popular opinion, but as a fan since the beginning, I think it’s clear to say this season hasn’t felt like the past ones so far.