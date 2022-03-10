All The Masked Singer Season 7 Eliminations, Updated Weekly

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer's Season 7 eliminations. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 7 is already off to a hot start, and once again fans are ready to watch masked celebrities duke it out for the honor of winning the Golden Mask trophy. It’s fierce competition from the contestants' standpoint, and as we’ve seen in past seasons, it’s never a sure thing who is and who isn’t going home each week.

Contestants spend so long in their masks that it’s easy to forget who’s actually underneath in the weeks after the reveal. This is a list that’ll track the action as it plays out in The Masked Singer Season 7, and give a week-by-week breakdown of who was eliminated and who the contestant sent home turned out to be. There will be only one winner, but to get to them, we must run through all the eliminated singers first.

(Image credit: Fox)

First Elimination: Duff Goldman (McTerrier)

If you’re someone who watches Food Network and loves baking shows , you probably know Duff Goldman well. Goldman is a presence on shows like Holiday Baking Championship, Ace of Cakes, and of course Buddy vs. Duff. Goldman has proven that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen without a doubt, but The Masked Singer showed those skills don’t translate well to singing or coordination (and he’s certainly no Yeti ).

In truth, Duff Goldman’s singing wasn’t too bad. The Masked Singer’s opening round had some stiff competition, and Goldman just got the bad luck of being the least-talented one of the bunch at the end of the night. What’s more notable about his performance is that Goldman took a few falls on stage, and as a result lost his entire mask at the end of the performance. He managed to hide his face long enough for assistants to get it back on, though, in hindsight, that effort didn’t do him much good considering he was unmasked not long after.

(Image credit: Fox)

Who Are The Other Masked Singer Contestants In Season 7?

Season 7 of The Masked Singer just started on Fox, so it’ll take a little bit for fans to get a grasp of who’s who in the competition. Once we start to get some more clues and put together some theories, we’ll undoubtedly have much more insight on who some of these celebrities might be.

(Image credit: Fox)

Who Won The Masked Singer Season 6?

The Masked Singer really raised the bar with its singing talent in Season 6 and brought perhaps one of its most celebrated singers of all time to the finals. In the end, it was Jewel who won it all in a showdown against singer and choreographer Todrick Hall , and I’d call it one of the most competitive finals in The Masked Singer’s history. I’m really hoping Season 7 can live up to that standard with its upcoming season finale, but we’ll just have to wait and see.