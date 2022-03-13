The Most Entertaining Women Wrestlers In WWE Right Now

The WWE women’s division is better now than it has ever been before, and unlike the dreaded Diva era that never really put an emphasis on in-ring talent and engaging feuds, the current group of female wrestlers are given opportunities to prove themselves. In the past few years, the roster's biggest stars have transformed the division, and wrestling as a whole, by putting on electrifying WrestleMania main event matches.

But, in addition to being some of the most talented up-and-coming names in wrestling, these stars are also some of the most entertaining members of the roster and have the full package. Here are just some of the names who have revolutionized WWE in one way or another.

(Image credit: WWE)

Bianca Belair

Over the past two years, Bianca Belair has won a Royal Rumble match, made history with Sasha Banks as being the first two Black women to main event WrestleMania (where she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship), and received praise from the likes of ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

But, it’s the intangibles that make Belair stick out with her charismatic personality, unique style (both in terms of fashion and in-ring ability), and that signature hair, which has become her trademark throughout her career. And with a big match at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch, this is just the beginning.



(Image credit: WWE)

Ronda Rousey

There are few names in WWE, professional wrestling, or combat sports in general that get as much attention as Ronda Rousey, and her return to the company in one of the craziest moments of the 2022 Royal Rumble is proof of that. Love her or hate her, Rousey is one of those once-in-a-generation stars who doesn’t have to speak, wrestle a match, or do anything but point at the WrestleMania sign to make a statement.

Even before the former UFC champion signed with WWE and wrestled her first match at WrestleMania 34, she won over with fans and had them eating out of her hand. Essentially the female Brock Lesnar, Rousey not only brings star power to WWE, she can back it up as well.



(Image credit: The WWE)

Becky Lynch

It doesn’t matter if she’s a heel or babyface, “The Man” or “Big Time Becks,” Becky Lynch is a WWE superstar who is consistently entertaining both in and out of the ring. A member of the “Four Horsewomen of Wrestling,” Lynch’s list of accomplishments in the past few years makes her one of the company’s biggest stars, regardless of gender.

Although Lynch’s run in NXT wasn’t as successful as her contemporaries and she was often left out of some of the big feuds that superstars like Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks initially had on the main roster, Lynch transformed herself into a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin-like persona with “The Man” character in 2018. And, she hasn’t looked back since.

(Image credit: WWE)

Charlotte Flair

If there is one member of the entire WWE roster that has the “It” factor more than anyone else (male or female), it would have to be Charlotte Flair. This should come as no surprise considering she’s the daughter of Ric Flair. Unlike a lot of second-generation wrestlers who have ridden on their parents’ coattails and never broke out on their own, Flair has created a legacy of her own these past 10 years.

The look, the walk, the move-set, the long list of achievements that seems to grow by the day, everything about Flair makes her not only the most successful woman wrestler of her generation but also the most entertaining, especially when she’s pulling off her heel persona.



(Image credit: WWE)

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss, who was responsible for one of the craziest Elimination Chamber moments, is one of those WWE superstars who can make the most out of everything that is thrown her way. Need someone to be a snarky heel who thinks she’s better than everyone? Give it to Bliss. How about a demented character in the vein of Harley Quinn? She can do that, too. Basically, there’s nothing the “Five Feet of Fury” can’t (and won’t) do.

Despite this, and despite being one of the most entertaining and dynamic wrestlers with WWE, Bliss is currently off of TV, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense unless there’s some injury not being disclosed. When she does make her return, who knows what she’ll throw at us.



(Image credit: WWE)

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks, the five-time Raw Women’s Champion, Slammy Award winner, and one of the stars of The Mandalorian Season 2, has accomplished a lot throughout her career so far, and she has done it with more style and swagger than just about anyone wrestling today. Whether she’s dominating in the ring or killing it on the mic, she does everything flawlessly.

Just look at some of the biggest WWE feuds in recent memory and you’ll see Banks in more than a few of them. A lot of that has to do with the former NXT champion connecting with fans in a way most dream of and few can pull off. I mean, just watch her entrance and try not to be entertained.



(Image credit: WWE)

Rhea Ripley

Since making her WWE debut in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the most dominant, unique, and entertaining members of the women’s roster and been a part of some high-profile matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Asuka, whom she defeated at WrestleMania 37.

One of the best things about Ripley is the fact that she doesn’t look like anyone else on the roster and uses her size, strength, and presence to overwhelm her opponents and work the crowd, creating a superstar with limitless potential.



(Image credit: WWE)

Naomi

One of the most talented and underrated WWE superstars, Naomi has been nothing but entertaining since making her main roster debut in 2012 as member of The Funkadactyls, and she hasn’t stopped since. During that time, Naomi has been effective as both a heel and babyface, though she has much more success forming a connection with the crowd as the latter.

Just watch her eye-catching entrance with the techno, blacklights, and colorful ring attire. It’s impossible to not be entertained by that. And that is only matched by her in-ring skills, which includes some insane acrobatics and high-flying offense.



(Image credit: WWE)

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is another member of the WWE roster who has been able to get a whole lot out of what few opportunities she has been afforded, and has quickly made herself into a star-in-the-making, especially with her brief program with Becky Lynch at the start of 2022.

More than capable in the ring and having the ability to make different personas work during her stint in WWE, Morgan has a lot of small aspects about her character that are so interesting and brilliant at times that you can’t help but watch whenever she’s on screen.



(Image credit: WWE)

Asuka

And then there is Asuka, who, despite not being on TV for quite some time, remains one of the most interesting wrestlers in the world. It has been said time and time again that Asuka just has “It” and continues to make a case for her being one of the best of the best.

With her flashy entrance attire, unmatched skills in the ring, and hilarious personality, there’s just so much about Asuka that makes her so much fun to watch. If Asuka continues to grow like she has the past few years, there’s nothing she can’t do.

If you want to see these entertaining women wrestlers and others like them, sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription so you don't miss any of the big WWE events on the horizon.

