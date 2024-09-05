32 Hilarious Times In The Office Where Food Was Involved

Anyone who’s ever worked in an office likely knows that food situations come up more than you’d probably think. Hey, we all have to eat right? Well, just as The Office has no shortage of fantastic episodes, it also has no shortage of scenes and scenarios where the food took center stage, for better or worse. I’d tell you to bring your appetites for this list, but I’m not going to sugarcoat it — not all of the food scenes are the kind that’ll make you want to grab a fork.

Oh, and one more thing: Because there were dozens of great food scenes to choose from, I’m leaving out drinks-related shenanigans. We’ll just have to indulge in too-much-espresso, second-drink, and orange vod-juice-ka another time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Alfredo's Pizza Cafe vs. Pizza by Alfredo

Michael makes the disastrous assumption that there’s no difference between the pizza from Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe and Pizza By Alfredo. Turns out, there is a very big difference, as we learn in Season 4's "Launch Party" double-episode. And while Michael deals with the delivery kid who refuses to honor his coupon, the rest of the staff would much rather have a medium amount of good pizza than all-you-can-eat of “pretty good pizza" that some would describe as a “hot circle of garbage."

(Image credit: NBC)

When Dwight Fills The Vending Machine With Produce

In Season 5, the staff is determined to drop weight for a company contest, Dwight takes it upon himself to remove all temptation from the vending machine. Of course, he doesn’t just remove the candy from the machine or, I don’t know, unplug it. No, he goes as far as to hammer in some fruits and vegetables as a healthy alternative.

Only the flies were interested.

(Image credit: NBC)

Meal Time At Michael And Jan's Disastrous Dinner Party

You might think that an episode that takes place almost entirely at Michael and Jan’s dinner party would be full of food scenes, but since the meal in this Season 4 episode was timed to be ready hours after the guests arrived, they don’t actually spend much time eating. The real low point of the dinner might have been Dwight and his date eating food they’d brought with them (because they weren’t actually invited), but I prefer the unsettling moment were Michael dips his meat into his wine before eating it, due to his soft teeth.

(Image credit: NBC)

That One Time Creed Takes A Bite Out Of A Raw Potato And Doesn't Seem To Notice

Among the many bets made around the office during the “Safety Training” episode of Season 3 involves switching Creed’s apple with a raw potato to see if he notices when he takes a bite. The fact that this is a thing people will bet on is only part of the joke — that he doesn’t seem to notice is the hilarious punchline.

(Image credit: NBC)

When Ryan Started The Fire Making A Cheese Pita

How did Ryan come to be known by some around the office as “The Fire Guy,” you ask? Well, it all started with him selecting the wrong settings on the toaster when making a cheese pita. His mistake results in the staff spending most of the episode out in the parking lot. And unfortunately for Ryan, who really didn't want to be a "guy here," no one ever forgot who started the fire.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Eating Steak Off A Stranger's Plate

Ok, I still think it’s weird that the couple seated with Michael’s group at Benihana in this Season 3 episode doesn't move down a seat when they realize Dwight has been separated from the rest of his party, but Michael commits perhaps the biggest teppanyaki-dining faux pas, in my opinion, when he declares “it’s family style!” And helps himself to a piece of the stranger’s steak. Not ok, Michael.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jim Attempting To Make Amends With Pam With Tiramisu

As adorable as Jim and Pam often are, their love story has had its ups and downs. Take “The Surplus” episode from Season 5, when the lovebirds are at odds over whether the budget surplus should be used on a new copier or new chairs. The feud is pretty unserious, but Jim tries to smooth things over with Pam after taking Michael out to lunch by bringing her tiramisu, which she promptly drops in the trash.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael And Dwight Get "NY-Style Sushi"

Season 4’s “Launch Party” episode not only featured a whole lot of pizza (some good, some bad), but also New York-style sushi. That’s what Michael and Dwight set out to eat when they leave the office’s remote “lunch/lanch” party and head to New York near the end if the episode. By the time they get to the city the party’s over, but they snag some sushi from a tray at the venue and eat it together in the parking lot. (The underrated part of this bit, in my opinion, is the careful way Michael later sets the tray down on the hood of someone else’s car at the end, and just leaves it there.)



(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Grilling Steaks On A George Foreman Grill Outside

The steak Michael serves up in Season 3’s “Ben Franklin” episode for Bob Vance’s bachelor party delivers numerous jokes, including the guests' frustration over trying to eat steak with plastic utensils, and the fact Michael grills the steaks outside using a George Foreman grill. But the real punchline is the callback to “The Injury” when Ryan asks him if this is the same Foreman grill that he grilled his foot on. Yes, but don’t worry, he got all the foot off.

(Image credit: NBC)

Kevin Dropping His Ice Cream After Overhearing Oscar's Confession

Kevin’s ice cream falling off of his cone in Season 9 when he overhears Oscar talking about his secret relationship with the Senator isn’t the first time we’ve seen him drop food, but it’s especially funny when the bit ends with him still looking shocked, but also about to get down on one knee, presumably to retrieve the fallen ice cream.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dwight Tricking Michael Into Eating A Bad Meatball Parm Sandwich

I love everything about this scene from Season 5, when Michael is briefly starting up his own company and at odds with Dwight, who’s still at Dundee Mifflin and tricks Michael into leaving his office so he can break into it. Michael thinks he’s getting revenge on Dwight by taking a bite out of the meatball parm Dwight asked him to order for him when they were supposed to meet for lunch, but the joke’s on Michael. Their meatball parm is their worst sandwich!

(Image credit: NBC)

Creed Stealing A Stack Of Rectangular Pancakes

We all know Creed isn’t above pocketing something if he thinks it’s of value, and it’s there for the taking. But in Season 5, after he discovers the paper-shaped rectangular pancakes Michael is making are undercooked, he openly hands back the stack he’d tucked into his jacket to take home. And then Meredith takes them for her son.

(Image credit: NBC)

When Kevin Drops The Chili

Season 5’s “Casual Friday” episode has one of the most epic cold opens of The Office. Not a second is wasted in this scene, from Kevin’s voice explaining the process of the Malone family recipe, as we watch him carrying the giant pot of chili up the stairs, to seeing it tip from his hands and fall to the carpet in a pile of chili mess… The whole scene is hilarious, though it’s impossible not to feel the devastation Kevin is experiencing as he desperately tries to save the chili by shoveling it back into the pot using an inbox tray from the reception desk.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Sight Of Michael Covered In Cheese Dust

Season 5 has a bigger bit involving a giant container of cheese balls, but as fun as it is to see Michael, Ryan and Pam throwing the cheesy snacks into each other’s mouths, or seeing how many they can fit into their own mouths, I think I prefer the brief sight of Michael covered in cheese dust in Season 7, while the love of his life, Holly, describes how impossibly attractive she finds him.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Sad-Eating Mayo And Black Olives

Sometimes when you’re sad, you want comfort food. That’s what happened to Michael in Season 6, but since they were out of ice cream, he had to make do with a nice big bowl of mayonnaise and black olives. It’s clear even he finds it disgusting, and yet, he keeps eating it while he wallows.

(Image credit: NBC)

DeAngelo Grabbing A Handful Of Cake

Who's ready for more cake? In Season 7, DeAngelo demonstrates that he has some unresolved issues with food -- and we’re not just talking about his mild allergy to nut particles. During Michael’s goodbye party — which Michael doesn’t attend, because he left the day before — Will Ferrell's DeAngelo helps himself to a handful of cake, only to throw it away, and then -- torn between treating himself and his dietary discipline -- takes another handful, much to everyone’s deep confusion and concern.

(Image credit: NBC)

When Andy Is Cooking Cherries Jubilee At The Reception Desk

Syracuse salesman Harry (Chris Bauer) just happens to arrive at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch to confront the fictional Lloyd Gross at the same time that Andy is between jobs at the company and filling his time sitting by the reception desk making decadent flambé desserts for Erin. Of course, Harry sees the cherries jubilee being cooked up and assumes this is just typical office life for the fancy Scranton people, which only makes him angrier. “You live well down here in PA!”

(Image credit: NBC)

When Dwight Makes Jim Feed Him Pizza

It’s not often that we get to see Dwight have the upper hand over Jim, but that’s what happens in Season 7 when Pam is desperate to have Dwight continue soothing Cece so she’ll finally sleep. So much so that she begs Jim to comply with Dwight’s demands, which include Jim feeding him pizza (crust first). Dwight’s inner glee (no pun intended) is undeniable, as is the likelihood that this experience will haunt Jim for a long time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dwight Eating A Hard Boiled Egg In Front Of Pam While She Has Morning Sickness

Season 6’s “Niagara” opens with a bang… or a gag, really. After Pam requests that staff members maybe enjoy their more pungent foods in the break room while she’s dealing with morning sickness, Dwight attempts to prove a point by peeling and eating his hard-boiled egg at his desk, feet from where Pam is sitting. Rather than running to the restroom in response to the smell, Pam picks up her trash can and quietly vomits in it. This sets off a domino-effect of sympathy vomiting throughout the office (and Pam doesn’t look remotely apologetic).

(Image credit: NBC)

When Michael Tries To Give Out Ice Cream Sandwiches As A Surprise

While Dwight causes tension in the office with his terrible healthcare plan decisions in Season 1, Michael attempts to smooth things over with a promised surprised. When he shows up with ice cream sandwiches — and not even the good ones with the cookie crusts — the staff members are not impressed.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Time Michael Eats A Ton Of Fettuccine Alfredo Right Before A Run

What better way to gear up for a 5k than by chowing down on a big bowl of creamy, cheesy fettuccine Alfredo? Michael thinks this is a good strategy, but the technique comes back to haunt him not long after in the Season 4 two-part opener.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Takes A Handful Of Meredith's Birthday Cake Because He Has An Appetite For Life

One way to show people that you really don’t care what anyone thinks is by helping yourself to a handful of someone’s birthday cake before their party actually happens. This is exactly what Michael does to demonstrate his appetite for life in Season 6, and Ryan is so impressed by this display that it inspires him to ask Erin out (despite the fact that he’s dating Kelly).

(Image credit: NBC)

When Michael Gets Enough Bologna And Tomato Subs For Everyone

In Season 2, Michael really does make his birthday all about himself. For example, not only does he order the same kind of sandwich for everyone to enjoy at his birthday lunch, but that sandwich just happens to be bologna with tomatoes and ketchup. Unsurprisingly, almost no one eats any of it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jim And Pam's Run-in With Sconesy Cider

Season 7’s “The Christening” isn’t just the episode where Jim and Pam find themselves trying to feed the whole Christening congregation, rather than just their invited guests. It’s also the episode that briefly introduces us to “Sconesy Cider, noted Baptism reception critic.” The woman (played by Stephanie McVay), who neither Jim nor Pam know, isn't shy about expressing her disapproval that they're out of scones and there's only one jug of cider.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Staff Takes A Road Trip For Pies

“What do we want? Pies! When do we want it? Pies!” Season 9’s “Work Bus” sees the staff on a bit of a road trip aboard a work bus, attempting to do work while heading off to a beloved pie stand. They do make it to their destination, and everyone has a great time — including Kevin, who gets to enjoy having a pie shoved in his face by Oscar.

(Image credit: NBC)

Eating Hot Dogs For A Job Recommendation

After Michael reveals that the reason behind the games he’s been having the staff play during Season 3’s “Beach Games” is so he can determine who he’ll recommend as his replacement “when” he gets the corporate job he’s interviewing for, some people take things more seriously. Stanley is particularly determined to win the hot dog eating contest, if it means he’ll no longer have to work for anyone else if he wins.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dwight Eating His Expiring Survival Food

At one point in Season 7, the staff has to endure the sight of Dwight trying to eat through his stock of expiring survival food, devouring years-old bulk-sized cans of vegetables and who knows what else while sitting in the break room.

(Image credit: NBC)

Erin Throws Cake At Andy's Face Right As He's About To Sing

When Andy sets out to serenade Erin with a song to celebrate Secretary’s Day, he doesn’t know that Erin recently found out he was once engaged to Angela, but he’s about to find out. In fact, Erin takes out her anger on him by chucking a handful of cake at his face just as he’s starting to sing.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Time Michael Brought (Probably Spoiled) Potato Salad To David Wallace's Catered Party

While Michael surely means well by showing up early and bringing food to David Wallace’s party in Season 3, someone probably should have told him that there is such a thing as showing up too early. And that it’s not necessary to bring store-bought potato salad to a catered event (especially when that potato salad’s been sitting in his car for hours with the sun beating down on it).

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Insisting On Ice Cream Cake For Meredith's Birthday (Even Though She Can't Eat Dairy)

Cake has made numerous appearances in The Office, going all the way back to Season 1, when Michael attempts to boost morale in the office with an early birthday party for Meredith. When it comes time to choose the cake, he insists on ice cream cake, despite knowing Meredith can’t eat dairy. To put icing on the cake, he even goes as far as to offer Meredith a bite. Understandably, she declines.

(Image credit: NBC)

When Michael Gets Egg In His Crocs

The prospect of starting a whole new company isn't easy, but you know what is kind of easy? Making french toast. Which is how Michael busies himself on Day 1 of The Michael Scott Paper Company. He's made stacks and stacks of french toast and shows no signs of stopping, until Pam pries the bowl and whisk from his hands, splashing raw eggs all over Michael (and into his Crocs).

(Image credit: NBC)

Pam and Kevin's Ultra-Feast

Season 6 sees Pam about to give birth, which is also an opportunity for her and Kevin to (as described by Oscar) “pig out together in the name of ceremony” with Ultra-feast, a giant meal prepared by Kevin with Hollywood themed dishes. By the time the food is ready though, Pam is very ready to give birth and the feast never actually happens.