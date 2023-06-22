The Rock Shows Love For Modern Family With Classic Clip, And I Love That One Of The Stars Responded

Dwayne Johnson often seems like the kind of entertainer who puts out far more content than he takes in, as he always seems to be filming movies (such as his upcoming reprisal of Luke Hobbs ), stopping by talk shows, marketing his tequila company and other brands, and the list goes on. But The Rock is no stranger to network comedies, having co-created the NBC sitcom Young Rock, and it turns out he actually gets to watch them every so often. The superstar shared some love online for ABC’s gone-but-hardly-forgotten hit Modern Family , and it earned a response from one of the show’s stars.

Check out the Rock celebrating a classic Modern Family moment with the Instagram post below.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

Gotta love that Johnson quotes Ty Burrell’s hilariously loopy Phil Dunphy in his post, when Phil’s line wasn’t even addressed by the in-video captions. Such is the precise low volume of someone’s voice when agreeing to do something they know probably isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing. It certainly wasn’t the last time Phil misinterpreted Sofia Vergara’s Gloria, either.

Vergara’s on-screen son Manny was memorably played for the full 11-season stretch by Rico Rodriguez , who chimed in on The Rock’s post with some appreciation of his own, as seen below.

😂😂 Thanks for the love @therock 👏🏽👏🏽

While Johnson and Rodriguez haven’t shared double-billing on any blockbuster franchises together, maybe the ball can start rolling on just such a project, with Modern Family kicking off the communication train. Both entertainers have made regular appearances for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, while Rodriguez served as a presenter for WWE’s Slammy Awards in 2020. They’re basically co-stars already.

The Rock's Modern Family post obviously also drew a large number of comments from his adoring fanbase, which includes quite a few other famous faces, from UFC baddasses to eye-catching models to...a couple of streaming services (which technically don't have famous or unfamous faces).

Peacock: even the most awkward moments bring me comfort 🤗

even the most awkward moments bring me comfort 🤗 Israel Adasanya: Dr Phil…🖐🏻

Dr Phil…🖐🏻 Ashley Nocera: Absolutely love this show!! Phil is the man! 💯😅🙌🏼

Absolutely love this show!! Phil is the man! 💯😅🙌🏼 Elnaaz Norouzi: Indeed one of the best shows 😂

Indeed one of the best shows 😂 Uldouz Wallace: Pheeel 😂

Pheeel 😂 Hulu: Rock we need to know... what's your favorite episode?

Unfortunately for Hulu, that question was still unanswered at the time of this writing. So we may never know if the clip above was from a fave, or if he had a completely different choice in mind. HOW DOES HE FEEL ABOUT FIZBO, THO?!? Ahem.

Fans can currently catch Sofia Vergara being wowed and brought to tears on America's Got Talent, where she's been a judge for the past four seasons, while Julie Bowen is teaming up with horror legend Bruce Campbell for the upcoming Peacock series Hysteria! Anyone hoping to catch Ty Burrell showing off his on-screen chops is not so much in luck, however, as the actor's only Modern Family follow-up to date has been his voicework for Fox's now-cancelled Duncanville. (In January, he was noted as being attached to the Alzheimer's-related TV comedy Forgive and Forget as an executive producer.)

In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies that are in the works, and head to our 2023 TV schedule to see premiere dates for what could become The Rock's next favorite comedy series.