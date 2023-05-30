The Rookie: Feds Star Niecy Nash Shares What She'd Like To See From Simone If Season 2 Renewal Happens

The Rookie spinoff The Rookie: Feds' fate has yet to be confirmed, as fans are still waiting to hear whether or not it will return next season. And as of right now, there's no telling which way ABC will swing with its decision. That doesn’t mean that the cast and fans can’t still think about what could happen in a potential second season, though. In fact, lead actress Niecy Nash is giving her thoughts on what she wants for Simone should the procedural end up getting the green light.

The fan-favorite star discussed the future of The Rookie: Feds during an interview with TVLine. As you would expect, she's hoping that the show will continue and said that it would be “heaven” for her if the renewal happens. In terms of what she would want to see from Simone in Season 2, the star wants strong emphasis placed on the character's personal relationships and more:

There are so many other things about Simone Clark that I would love to explore. I would really like to dive into her relationship with her children. Her love life is always interesting. And I want to see her face some cases that really try her, you know? I want to see her really tested because she comes across, in most cases, as unflappable. But I want to see where the cracks are. That’s where all the fun is.

Simone’s kids were featured in a few episodes, and there were storylines revolving around the school and their own acquaintances. Yet it would be great if the show took some more time to really dive into the family dynamic they have with their mom. Since Simone's children are older and have their own lives, it could tough to find organic ways to highlight that familial unit. Though I'm sure the writers could find a way to do it.

The Rookie: Feds has delivered shocking cliffhangers and storylines, as well as multiple crossovers with The Rookie. However, it sounds like Niecy Nash wants for Simone to really be challenged, as she continues to work in the field. She’s always been able to hold her own on cases, but it'd be very interesting to see her thrown off balance a bit by a case. Such a development could switch things up in a nice way and add more layers to the character.

Ironically, a good cliffhanger was missing from that Season 1 finale, which was somewhat odd. But since there's still no news of a second season, it's probably best that the producers didn't keep viewers in suspense on the off chance the show doesn't return. One can only hope that the alphabet network opts to bring the procedural back so that Niecy Nash and co. can continue to develop their characters in interesting ways.

As of now, there’s been no indication as to when ABC could make an announcement regarding The Rookie: Feds' future. In the meantime, fans can still watch the first season with a Hulu subscription and look over the 2023 TV schedule for other prime viewing options. And take a look at ABC's upcoming fall slate, which will indicates that fans will be waiting longer for seasons of scripted shows.