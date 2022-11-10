Why The Rookie’s Big Change For 2023 Could Lead To More Crossovers With Niecy Nash’s Feds Spinoff

Changes are happening to the network TV schedule in 2023, and it’s going to look a lot different for ABC from its fall 2022 lineup. The Rookie, which has been a Sunday mainstay on the network for quite some time now, will be joining its Niecy Nash-led spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, on Tuesdays in the new year, which could lead to more crossovers.

Beginning on January 3, The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds will be dominating Tuesday nights on ABC, followed by the new series Will Trent. It’s definitely a surprising move for ABC, considering the cop procedural has aired on Sundays since Season 2. However, this switch does hypothetically make it easier to crossover with The Rookie: Feds, as fans wouldn’t have to wait two extra days to finish out a two-part event. Or, if the event begins on Feds, five extra days.

Making both Rookie shows air on the same night and even earlier in the night is a big advantage. This gives the shows more chances to connect cases, and characters can make appearances more organically, even if it’s not a huge crossover. Plus, this could also be a better way to rope in more viewers for both shows.

The Rookie: Feds got a full season order recently, meaning that there could be even more crossovers on the way. ABC seems to be testing the waters to see how both shows do paired up together. If they are both renewed for the 2023-24 season, this could be a regular thing, which I definitely would not mind. It has worked on both CBS and NBC when it comes to their crime shows, after all!

Nathan Fillion previously opened up about the one concern he had about a Rookie spinoff, and that was the possibility of someone from his show going to the spinoff. Luckily, at least not yet, no one on The Rookie has felt the need to get into the FBI. Though it’s hard to tell if that will stick once the shows are paired up together.

Meanwhile, the different night is just the latest change for the series. With Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan now a T.O., The Rookie’s title is still relevant, but just in a different way. He’s been training new officer Celina, played by Chicago P.D. vet Lisseth Chavez. It should be interesting to see what more advice he has for Celina as the season goes on and if he will give out more to new friend Simone.

New episodes of The Rookie will keep airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST until the end of the year before moving to its new night and time on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming at you in the new year!