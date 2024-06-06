The Story Behind Michael Jordan And Magic Johnson's One On One Pay-Per-View Game And Why It Didn't Happen

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are two of the greatest athletes to ever set foot on a basketball court, without question. The two dazzled fans during their respective primes, putting up big numbers and helping to lead their teams to multiple championships. Along the way, they also became good friends, and Johnson has even lauded Jordan as the “strongest” competitor he’s even known. What you may not know is that at one point, the two were slated to face off in a one-on-one game that was going to be a pay-per-view event. Yes, this was a real even, and not only are we going to talk about how it came about but also why it didn’t happen.

The King of the Court was set to take place during the summer of 1990 and was touted as a must-see piece of TV. On paper, it absolutely sounds like a smart play. I mean, pitting the two premier players of the NBA against each other to decide once and for all who’s the best? If that’s not entertainment, then I don’t know what is. On the surface, it may seem like something of a head-scratcher that it didn’t come to pass. So, at the risk of rambling on, let’s dive into the history of this scrapped game of b-ball.

(Image credit: ABC)

How Did The King Of The Court Come To Be And What Would It Have Entailed?

By early 1990, the then-30-year-old Earvin “Magic” Johnson was at the top of the basketball world, with five NBA championships, three MVP awards, a dozen All-Star appearances and much more under his belt. At the same time, Michael Jordan, who was almost 27 at the time, was on the rise (figuratively and literally) as the leader of the Chicago Bulls. He had an MVP award, several All-Star appearances and additional honors on his resume. While he’d yet to win an NBA title at that point, many were already hailing his greatness and even comparing him to Magic.

It was actually the beloved Los Angeles Laker who devised the King of the Court concept. Apparently, he was excited by the notion of going head to head with Air Jordan in a match that would be watched by paying viewers. He spoke to The Los Angeles Times about it back in January 1990, during which he explained his role in making everything happen:

I came up with the idea. We came up with what we wanted to do, and my people contacted Michael's people, and we decided to go ahead with it.

In terms of the event itself, it would’ve taken place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two 15-minute halves were to be played, with the two aforementioned players theoretically duking it out and showing off their skills. On top of that, the winner would receive a $1 million prize. Chances are that both would’ve balled out. After all, Magic was known to “put on a show” while playing in front of Jack Nicholson, Sally Field, Bill Murray and more at The Forum. It’s hard to think that he wouldn’t have done the same for this game. All in all, the stage was set for what could’ve been a major moment in sports history.

(Image credit: ESPN)

What Did Michael Jordan Have To Say Ahead Of The Game?

Michael Jordan opened up about the event during an interview with Roy Firestone for ESPN that took place after the All-Star break in 1990. While speaking to Firestone, he clarified that the opportunity had been presented to his team, who later brought it to him. The basketball phenom also cleared up rumors that Larry Bird was originally his supposed opponent. Jordan admitted that he’d find it “fun” to play Magic Johnson one on one. However, he did express a level of hesitation, as he thought the game would increase the public perception that he was mostly a one-on-one player. As he explained, he was “trying to get away from that label to be more of an all-around player.”

His Airness was already proving himself to be a shrewd sportsman and was starting to forge a path for himself within the business world. (The eventual team owner would even impart lessons to Charles Barkley down the road.) During his chat with Roy Firestone, which can be found on YouTube , the Bulls legend laid out his worries over the financial optics of the game:

My concern was that, from the public point of view, it was more or less, ‘They’re just playing to get a lot of money.’ I didn’t want that image to be taken out of context. It would be fun to play Magic one on one. I wouldn’t mind doing it. That’s something I grew up doing, playing one of the best players in a one-on-one game. It would be fun to do now. But there is so much confusion involved because of the situation being more of a business proposition.

Those factors – as well as the impact the event could have on sports betting – were considered by others as well. And one particular interested party would ultimately cause the plans to fall apart.

(Image credit: Stephen Curry/Apple TV+)

Why Didn’t The King Of The Court Happen?

One could probably attribute the demise of The King of the Court to a few murky factors, but the biggest reason it likely didn’t come to fruition is arguably the intervention of the National Basketball Players Association. At the time, Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, who notably had a rivalry with Jordan, was the president of the group at the time and was not high on the idea. As noted by Bleacher Report , Thomas said, at the time, that he believed the game “sets a bad precedent.” Eventual NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman – who was the NBA’s lawyer at the time – also poured water on the idea, saying “We're not interested in seeing our players being promoted like fighters in Las Vegas.” And, in time, the NBPA and the league got their way.

Though it’s been over 30 years since the game was set to take place, many still discuss it. Magic Johnson himself discussed it during an interview with our own ReelBlend podcast host Jake Hamilton in the fall of 2023. During the interview, which was shared to YouTube , Johnson recalled both MJ and himself agreeing to the game but thought that the league stepped in. While he would’ve liked for the game to have taken place, he had an optimistic take on it, which involved a vacation he took with Michael Jordan that same year:

Michael and I have always been friends. I’m so proud of the way he has conducted himself and built his business [after basketball] and the way I’m doing the same thing. And so we both laugh now. This summer, we had a great laugh. We were over in Europe together, and we said, ‘Can you believe two little boys, and this is what we have become and this is what we’ve done after basketball? And so it’s a beautiful thing.

It surely could’ve been cool to see the two face off with each other in that one-on-one game, as it could’ve been one for the ages. While many may continue to wonder how it all might’ve played out, there’s no question that the two players at the center of it are no worse off for not having gone through with it.