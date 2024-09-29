The Summit’s EP Told Me How They Chose The Mountain For The Show, And It’s Way More Complicated Than Viewers Might Imagine
I never would've guessed so much went into it.
CBS Is bringing The Summit to living rooms as part of the 2024 Fall TV schedule, and it took a lot of work to get to that point. Beyond working to blindside the contestants about the reveal they'd climb a mountain for a chance at $1,000,000, they needed the perfect mountain to ensure the show was even possible. CinemaBlend asked an executive producer of the show what went into that process, and it's more work than I ever imagined.
EP Kevin Lee is a veteran of The Challenge, Fight to Survive and many other unscripted series beyond The Summit, and was gracious enough to share some details on settling on the New Zealand Alps as the location for the competition. Location scouting is always important on television, but when you're trying to film a reality show with a bunch of people who aren't necessarily trained in climbing, it becomes vital to get it right. As Lee explained:
There's a fine line to walk between ensuring the challenge is adequate enough that all 16 contestants don't breezily skip to the finish line, but also not so intense it's overly dangerous for any skill levels. Accidents happen all the time in reality television, and I'm reminded of Survivor Season 44 calling the medics three times in one premiere. As one would imagine, getting an injured person off a mountain can be just as daunting as getting them off an island.
Fortunately, The Summit was successful in making it work on all levels, and as someone who had a chance to watch the first four episodes ahead of its official release, I can confirm it'll be great to watch, whether on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription.
Kevin Lee continued, pinpointing just how particular the details had to be when location-scouting for the titular summit, saying:
The Summit host Manu Bennett told CinemaBlend he had a chance to travel the course before the season officially kicked off, and he was able to get through it. Of course, the actor once synonymous with the DC villain Deathstroke might've had his training from Arrow and other projects to help him through the challenges, but who among these average Joe contestants successfully endure this 14-day journey to the top of the mountain?
Those who do will get a chance to split what remains of the $1,000,000 that the players start with. If a player drops out, or the team is forced to eliminate someone outside of a checkpoint, their share of the money they're carrying goes with them. If someone is eliminated at a checkpoint, the money is dispersed to the remaining players. It's a fun concept and, surprisingly, one that leads to some interesting strategy as Season 1 gets rolling.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As far as reality competitions go, I may much sooner opt to roll the dice and sit around in the Big Brother house and get paid that way, but as a viewer at home, I'm all in on this new show. I hope viewers feel the same because I would love to see what The Summit can do in Season 2.
The Summit airs a special sneak peek on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm enjoying the network showing their new shows before their premieres, especially after that surprise twist in Kathy Bates' Matlock sold me on that show.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.