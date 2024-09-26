The Summit EP Kevin Lee Explains Risk Of Blindsiding Contestants With Challenge Of Climbing A Mountain, And How The 'Dramatic Moment' Was Pulled Off
I'm not sure how I would react to this reveal.
The Summit may just be the most thrilling reality show on the 2024 TV schedule, which will be evident to viewers when the premiere arrives. 16 contestants from different walks of life gather in New Zealand to learn for the first time they have a chance at a share of $1,000,000, but there's a catch. They must collectively carry the amount up a mountain, something none of them knew about prior to being selected. It seemed like a risky and challenging reveal to hide, so CinemaBlend had to get the details on how it all went down from its executive producer.
I spoke to EP Kevin Lee ahead of The Summit's special sneak peek premiere on CBS, and had to know if there was worry on the crew's end the contestants wouldn't react well to learning they had to climb a mountain for the first time during the premiere. Lee confessed there was some risk involved, but fortunately, it worked out in the show's favor:
Fortunately, no one backed down, and each contestant agreed to shoulder a chunk of the million in their backpacks with the intention of those who make it to the top splitting it should they reach the summit in fourteen days. As if braving the trials of hiking the mountain weren't enough, they're bound to the will of the "Mountain Keeper," who will force hard decisions on them along the way, such as removing others from the competition.
It's compelling television readers won't want to miss whether they watch on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription, but is it real? I wondered how a show could legally find participants, not all of whom are peak athletes, and blindside them with the reveal they're climbing a mountain. Kevin Lee was more than happy to explain how they were able to make it happen:
Ah, yes, the classic "terms and conditions" tactic of throwing so much information at a subject that they overlook the possibility of climbing a mountain for money. At least everyone involved was generally aware they needed to be in decent physical shape to participate because I would hate to be the couch potato in the cast who was suddenly hiking miles a day uphill. Remember those people who quit Survivor in Season 45? I imagine it would be like that.
While the cast of The Summit isn't entirely comprised of the young and fit, Lee added that precautions were taken to ensure each person was cleared before joining the series. This allowed them to proceed as safely as possible but still set up a big thrill for the premiere:
If the thrill and drama of The Summit weren't enough, the show enlisted the help of former Arrow actor Manu Bennett to host the series. As someone who had the opportunity to watch the first four episodes, I think he'll become as synonymous with this new series as Jeff Probst is to Survivor, though time will tell if this show manages to last as long. I think it has potential, with it being a solid mix of The Amazing Race mixed with the cut-throatness of Big Brother.
The Summit premieres on CBS with a sneak peek on Sunday, September 29th, at 9:00 p.m. ET. After that, be sure to check it out on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET, along with all the other exciting new shows, like that new Matlock series with the wild twist.
