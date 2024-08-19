The View Is Making A Big Change Before Returning To The TV Schedule, But Whoopi Goldberg Is Allegedly Not Happy About It

An EGOT-winning comedian who’s known for delivering Oscar-worthy dramatic roles on the big screen, Whoopi Goldberg is far more commonly known for bringing a completely different kind of drama to TV audiences via The View. The oft-political chat show’s hiatus from the 2024 TV schedule is busier than the traditional summer break, as the long-running ABC hit will be filming in a brand new studio when it returns in September. But its moderator reportedly isn’t so pleased with the new digs.

At least, it’s alleged that Goldberg was upset over her own personal set up at the new studio located in downtown Manhattan. For all that this “brand-new” location is “state of the art,” as Sunny Hostin put it in the video announcement, the architects and designers apparently didn’t put enough thought into dressing room bathrooms. According to The Sun , the Ghost vet is highly displeased about having to shift into a new dressing room that doesn’t have the same accommodations she’d grown accustomed to previously.

The View was filmed years ago at its 320 W. 66th St. studio, where it shared space with the network’s soap opera productions, before shifting farther down the road to its most recent Upper West Side setting for the past decade or so. Apparently at the latter studio, Whoopi Goldberg’s dressing room was the largest of all the show’s regulars, and it reportedly came equipped with a full ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower.

(Image credit: ABC) Shaq Does Not Hold Back When He Finds Out There's a Rumor He Banned The View's Joy Behar From Eatery: 'Charles Barkley, I Know You Started That, And I Hate You'

Within her previous dressing room, Goldberg is said to have had a big table where morning meetings were held, requiring the other hosts to gather in their co-star’s dressing room each day. (Save for Fridays, which have long been her day off.) She wasn’t the only one on the panel to have her own facilities, as Joy Behar’s prior digs also had a bathroom, but apparently not one as large as Goldberg’s.

As one might imagine, Whoopi apparently wasn’t quick to get comfortable in the new setting. The outlet states that she made the unexpected decision to move her production company’s office away from its uptown location and right next to the new studios where The View will be filming for the ongoing future. According to a source:

Whoopi is that determined to use her own dressing room at her production studios, rather than use the paltry ABC accommodations.

While I can’t say I’ll ever have the power and sway to shift a company’s address in order to use the bathroom privately, I certainly can’t hate on anyone else who chooses to do so. If I could, I’d put a full bathroom next to every room I work in, plus a kitchen and home theater.

Broadway World reported earlier in August that Goldberg will be showcasing her on-stage talents for another project outside of The View in the near future. Having shared in Thoroughly Modern Millie’s 2002 Tony Awards win for Best Musical as a producer, Goldberg is set to bring her theatre acting skills out as Miss Hannigan for a set of upcoming ANNIE performances in New York city from December 11-January 5. We’ll assume that project’s dressing room situation will be handled accordingly.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors