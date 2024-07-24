Whoopi Goldberg: The Long Walk Home And 4 Other Movie Performances That Deserved An Oscar

Whoopi Goldberg has been a Hollywood staple with multiple astonishing performances to her credit over four decades. Goldberg’s comedic roots are evident in her varied filmography, from acclaimed films like Sarafina! to blockbusters like The Lion King and the Sister Act franchise, to cult classics like Soapdish.

Her lengthy resume and critical acclaim should’ve led to a fireplace mantle filled with Academy Awards. However, that isn’t the case for the Jumpin’ Jack Flash star with a Best Actress nomination for The Color Purple (the loss cited as one of the voting body’s biggest blunders) and a Best Supporting Actress win for Ghost. Her lone win doesn’t mean the Oscar winner hasn’t delivered more Oscar-worthy characters. So, here are just some Whoopi Goldberg movie performances worthy of an Academy Award.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Clara's Heart (1988)

Whoopi Goldberg proved her big-screen debut in The Color Purple wasn’t a fluke with the 1988 melodrama Clara’s Heart. She fleshed out housekeeper and surrogate mother Clara Mayfield.

Like her feature debut, Goldberg showed she could move from laughs to dramatic moments. She and the cast eased into the melodrama while tackling serious topics like divorce, sexual assault, and death. The Oscar winner delved deep into the familial bonds between strangers, especially with co-star Neil Patrick Harris. Their scenes were poignant as she blended sternness and softness with nuance. Those moments worked well as the film served as Harris’s acting debut.

The comedy legend played well against Harris’s onscreen parents, Michael Ontkean and Kathleen Quinlan, in the film, though it was a critical and commercial failure. However, while reviewers singled out Goldberg’s performance, critical praise for the actress didn’t translate into a much-deserved Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The heartfelt drama is available to buy/rent through streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and with an Apple TV+ subscription.

(Image credit: Miramax)

The Long Walk Home (1990)

The hard-hitting dramas continued as Whoopi Goldberg tackled the Montgomery bus boycotts in the real-life-inspired The Long Walk Home. Goldberg played matriarch and world-weary maid Odessa Cotter to Sissy Spacek’s Miriam Thompson.

Capturing the Civil Rights Movement’s turning point allowed Goldberg to show Thompson’s evolution through the film. The actress became the embodiment of the effects of segregation, violence, and racism on Black Americans in the 1950s American South. The top-ranked Oscars host brought nuance to the character by displaying the boycott’s effect on her family, job, and community. Her tribulations spread to her family and bosses, especially Spacek’s character.

Of course, the EGOT winner had the best chemistry with Spacek. Their scenes allowed the women they played to transform each other’s lives. The drama received critical attention, especially for Goldberg and Spacek’s performances. Despite winning an NAACP Image Award, the actress didn’t score a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

Stream the gripping slice-of-life drama through an Amazon Prime Video subscription

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Whoopi Goldberg got to flex her comedic and dramatic muscles in the beloved cult classic Boys on the Side. She was a significant player in the movie as heartbroken lesbian musician Jane DeLuca.

Like her role in The Long Walk Home, Goldberg catalyzed the dramedy’s compelling story. The actress’s presence intertwined the ensemble's stories while serving as the group’s firecracker and voice of reason. The talented storyteller gave nuance to the musician falling in love with her friend. The unexpected love story showed Jane’s hot-headedness and protective nature before the finale’s well-earned healing and forgiveness.

Within the movie’s ensemble, she winner played well with co-stars Mary-Louise Parker and Drew Barrymore. She even matched the energy of her male co-stars at pivotal moments. The dramedy scored critical acclaim, leading to Goldberg nabbing an NAACP Image Award nomination. Unfortunately, the actress didn’t score a Best Actress or Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

You can buy/rent the touching melodrama through an Apple TV+ subscription.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Some of Whoopi Goldberg’s best roles come from ensemble pieces like the stage-to-screen adaptation For Colored Girls. In this star-packed, all-female ensemble, she played Alice Adrose (a.k.a. Lady in White), spiritual practitioner and mother of Lady in Orange and Purple (Thandiwe Newton and Tessa Thompson).

While the film took inspiration from the acclaimed stage play, Goldberg’s character was specific to the movie and her. As seen in the award-winning original production, her story is connected with other characters, allowing varying interactions. All this occurred as the four-time Academy Award host played a key supporting role in her differing mother-daughter relationships with Newton and Thompson.

Of course, the highlight of the Ghost star’s performance was her vibing off of her female co-stars, who also included Phylicia Rashad, Kimberley Elise, and Janet Jackson. Goldberg received critical acclaim and scored an NAACP Image Award nomination. However, none of this translated into a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom.

The all-female ensemble film can be streamed through an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

(Image credit: Disney)

Sister Act (1992)

In the same year her Oscar-winning Ghost role arrived, audiences saw Whoopi Goldberg make a splash in the beloved Sister Act. The comedian introduced the world to Reno lounge singer-turned-nun-in-witness-protection Deloris Wilson-Van Cartier (alias Sister Mary Clarence).

The Hollywood legend returned to her comedy roots with her impeccable timing and skills in this fish-out-water story. Applying those skills played well in big and small comedic and dramatic moments in the unconventional hero’s journey. Her scenes in the convent best illustrated her versatility, especially with her top-notch one-liners.

While Goldberg was the star, her best moment came from working with her fellow nuns (Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Mary Wickes). While the comedy classic received a mixed reception, critics and audiences loved her performance, leading to a Golden Globes nomination and NAACP Image Award win. Despite all the fanfare and acclaim, the Academy failed to recognize her with a Best Actress nomination.

The above performances highlight Whoopi Goldberg’s versatility in delivering Oscar-worthy roles for the Academy’s recognition. Not winning more Academy Awards hasn’t deterred the Ghost actress from racking up film projects. The View panelist popped up on the 2024 movie schedule, in Outlaw Posse and Babes. She has multiple upcoming films on the docket, including the much-anticipated Sister Act 3 and the rom-com Leopardi & Co. Maybe one of those films will nab her another trip to the Oscar stage.