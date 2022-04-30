The Walking Dead Issues Official Response Over Melissa McBride’s Exit From The Spinoff, And Fan Hate Coming At Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead franchise has been going strong for over a decade, with the AMC pilot airing back in 2010. While the flagship series is nearing its end, there are a number of spinoffs either in the works or already in existence. And the franchise’s official social media has issued a response over Melissa McBride’s exit from the Daryl/Carol spinoff , and the fan hate coming at Daryl actor Norman Reedus .

This week it was revealed that Carol actress Melissa McBride would no longer be leading a Walking Dead spinoff alongside Norman Reedus. The fan reaction has been wild, with some folks directing hate and blame at Reedus. Now the franchise has issued a statement on Twitter about the online discourse, which reads:

We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with.

There you have it. While there was originally a ton of discourse about Melissa McBride leaving the planned Walking Dead spinoff, this sets the record straight. She simply didn’t want to spend so much time filming in Europe, which is an understandable reason for not moving forward with the project. And the powers that be at the franchise want to make sure that Norman Reedus stops being the subject of so much negativity.

The above post from The Walking Dead’s Twitter comes as a ton of hate has been thrown Norman Reedus’ way over the Daryl/Carol spinoff series. Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan previously put his support behind both of his co-stars , while slamming the “toxic” fans out there who are making the situation so negative. He’s also expected to have his own spinoff once the apocalyptic drama comes to a close.

Later in that same statement, The Walking Dead franchise gave love and respect to Melissa McBride, and the work she’s done as Carol over the years. And it sounds like the fan favorite survivor still might show up here and then in the future, as it reads:

Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be.

Well, color me intrigued. While Melissa McBride won’t be leading a Walking Dead spinoff alongside Norman Reedus, perhaps we’ll see her as Carol in a guest capacity. Any fan of the flagship series would love to see those two characters appear on the small screen, as they represent the final OG’s who are left in the series.