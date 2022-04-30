The Walking Dead Issues Official Response Over Melissa McBride’s Exit From The Spinoff, And Fan Hate Coming At Norman Reedus
By Corey Chichizola published
Norman Reedus has been getting hate since Melissa McBride left their Walking Dead spinoff.
The Walking Dead franchise has been going strong for over a decade, with the AMC pilot airing back in 2010. While the flagship series is nearing its end, there are a number of spinoffs either in the works or already in existence. And the franchise’s official social media has issued a response over Melissa McBride’s exit from the Daryl/Carol spinoff, and the fan hate coming at Daryl actor Norman Reedus.
This week it was revealed that Carol actress Melissa McBride would no longer be leading a Walking Dead spinoff alongside Norman Reedus. The fan reaction has been wild, with some folks directing hate and blame at Reedus. Now the franchise has issued a statement on Twitter about the online discourse, which reads:
There you have it. While there was originally a ton of discourse about Melissa McBride leaving the planned Walking Dead spinoff, this sets the record straight. She simply didn’t want to spend so much time filming in Europe, which is an understandable reason for not moving forward with the project. And the powers that be at the franchise want to make sure that Norman Reedus stops being the subject of so much negativity.
The above post from The Walking Dead’s Twitter comes as a ton of hate has been thrown Norman Reedus’ way over the Daryl/Carol spinoff series. Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan previously put his support behind both of his co-stars, while slamming the “toxic” fans out there who are making the situation so negative. He’s also expected to have his own spinoff once the apocalyptic drama comes to a close.
Later in that same statement, The Walking Dead franchise gave love and respect to Melissa McBride, and the work she’s done as Carol over the years. And it sounds like the fan favorite survivor still might show up here and then in the future, as it reads:
Well, color me intrigued. While Melissa McBride won’t be leading a Walking Dead spinoff alongside Norman Reedus, perhaps we’ll see her as Carol in a guest capacity. Any fan of the flagship series would love to see those two characters appear on the small screen, as they represent the final OG’s who are left in the series.
The Walking Dead is in the midst of its extended final season, which airs on AMC. Be sure to check out the midseason premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.