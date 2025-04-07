The White Lotus’ Sam Nivola Clarifies That Incest Plot Line, Reveals ‘Scary’ Alternate Take On His Big Season 3 Finale Moment
Talk about a finale.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus.
HBO is known for its acclaimed television, and that includes water cooler programming like The White Lotus. The dark comedy (which is streaming with a Max subscription) just wrapped up its third season on the air, which had wild moments include an incest storyline with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. The latter actor spoke about his perception of that viral story, as well as his character Lochlan's devastating finale sequence.
While fans figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, super fans like myself are still recovering from the wild finale. Fans freaked out about The Ratliff brothers kissing, and it only got crazier when their threesome was revealed. But how do the actors feel? Nivola spoke to Deadline about bringing that viral moment to life, saying:
Rather than harboring deep sexual feelings for his brother, Nivola maintains that Saxon was mostly just trying to get his brother's approval during their threesome with Chloe on the yacht.
Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans
The White Lotus can be streamed exclusively on Max. And you can save up to 16% off its choice of three plans. The cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month. One can also get Max as a part of the bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, though, starting from $16.99 a month.
The story revolving around the Ratliffs and incest was something fans caught early in Season 3, thanks to the brothers sharing a room and Jason Isaacs' nude scene. But the actor doesn't think that Lachlan is actually sexually attracted to his older brother. In Nivola's words:
Despite how viral this plot line was, The White Lotus's Season 3 finale also took a bold swing when it came to Lochlan. Namely, by nearly killing the youngest of the Ratliff kids off.
Lochlan's Near-Death Experience Could Have Beeen More Scary.
After Isaacs' Timothy nearly killed the entire family (except for Lochlan), the poisonous seeds from the suicide tree nearly killed the youngest kid. He made a shake with the remnants, and the show illustrated his near-death by putting him underwater just like Tanya, Chelsea, and Rick. In the same interview, Nivola shared how this sequence could have gone down, offering:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Yikes. Seeing Lachlan almost die was already an emotional experience as an audience member, and it would have been even more upsetting if he was in a body bag. And it sounds like filming that was terrifying in its own right.
In the end the body bag wasn't used in the final cut, and it seems like the scene didn't need it. Seeing Timothy find his son was already emotionally devastating, and I'm relieved that the character didn't end up actually dying. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for fan favorites Chelsea and Rick.
The first three season of The White Lotus are streaming in their entirety on Max now. Unfortunately, we shouldn't expect any more episodes as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How One FCC Rule May Have Saved SNL From A Big Fine Over That ‘Men Ain’t S—t’ Moment
‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement