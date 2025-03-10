White Lotus Gave Jason Isaacs A Nude Scene And The Internet Exploded (Including Harry Potter Fans)

Minor spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The White Lotus.

HBO has always been a hub for quality TV, and those with a Max subscription are currently treated to Season 3 of The White Lotus. Like its predecessors, the season is full of truly wild antics from the guests of the titular hotel. The White Lotus is no stranger to nude scenes, but the internet exploded when Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs got his own naked scene.

While Jason Isaacs was asked to sign someone's breasts, the accomplished actor isn't necessarily known for being a sex symbol. But that might change after the most recent episode of White Lotus, which featured his character on drugs and accidentally flashing his penis to his family thanks to a robe malfunction. The moment quickly went viral, with plenty of funny tweets arriving online. One meme used a clip from The Idea Of You, sharing the shock of Harry Potter fans. Check it out below:

JASON ISAACS’ ROBE COMING OPEN AND SHOWING HIS BASILISK?! #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/3M8ApTuzngMarch 10, 2025

I'm sorry, but describing Isaacs' genitals in White Lotus as a basilisk is so twisted, niche and hilarious. Clearly the generations of Potter fans were not expecting to see so much of the 61 year-old actor.

Of course, it's more than possible that what we saw on White Lotus wasn't actually Isaacs' body. HBO has used prosthetic penises for projects like Euphoria and previous seasons of Mike White's dramedy. Still, Isaacs' nude scene came as a total surprise, and the memes on Twitter are A+. Another Potter reference can be seen below:

This scene makes way more sense now #WhiteLotus #JasonIsaacs pic.twitter.com/oxLRK9DXPOMarch 10, 2025

Honestly, some folks are never going to be able to look at the Harry Potter movies the same way. And considering that the Malfoy family were all Slytherins the jokes really write themselves. I have to wonder how many texts Jason Isaacs has gotten since the scene aired.

Another funny tweet to come out of Jason Isaacs' already infamous nude scene used footage from The Real Housewives of Orange County (streaming with a Peacock subscription). Specifically an altercation that got physical back in the day. Check it out:

that jason isaacs scene in the new white lotus episode #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/ByMXhM0zobMarch 10, 2025

Fans usually know when nudity is coming when its announced in the warnings for each new episode. Another tweet pointed this out, revealing they were anticipating seeing a different actor in the nude before the Isaacs scene occurred. Check it out:

I was manifesting a Walton Goggins full frontal after seeing the episode nudity warning when Jason Issac’s robe slipped open.. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/g86UG0AGiUMarch 10, 2025

The short clip from Season 2 has been used as a reaction gif countless times since airing, and it's only appropriate that the internet applied it to The White Lotus' latest viral nude scene.

But while Isaacs' nude scene was shocking, there are plenty of folks tweeting about how pleasantly surprised they were by the situation. Case in point:

I did not mind that robe coming undone #thewhitelotus #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/C0dXyK0ilLMarch 10, 2025

One thing that The White Lotus is good at is creating viral moments that break the internet. And while only time will tell who dies in Season 3, it's clear that the hype surrounding the show isn't slowing down. Especially while the nudity keeps coming.

The White Lotus airs new episodes Sundays on HBO and streaming on Max as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Only time will tell how much more full frontal will be shown before Season 3 ends.