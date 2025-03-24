The White Lotus' Brotherly Love Story Just Got Weirder, And It Apparently Won't Be Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Season 3 is wild!

Lochlan hungover on the boat in Episode 6
(Image credit: HBO)

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of The White Lotus.

HBO is a hub for quality TV content, and it's currently airing Season 3 of The White Lotus. Just like its predecessors, the new batch of episodes have some wild twists and turns, including the story about the Ratliff family and particularly Saxon and Lochlan's kiss and ongoing incest plot line. And while that story got even more wild in Episode 6, apparently it's not slowing down anytime soon.

While some folks are figuring out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, I'm tuning in every Sunday to stream it with my Max subscription. The last episode revealed what went down on the yacht, with the two brothers having an incestuous, drug-fueled threesome with Charlotte Le Bon's Chloe. Actor Sam Nivola plays Lochlan, and spoke to THR about the ongoing brother storyline. As he put it:

We really trusted Mike, because there’s always a very shocking, crazy, intense moment in every season. It’s never just for the sake of being shocking, it always serves the story. And that [incest] scene is really the inciting incident for where our relationship goes next. It’s a great storytelling tactic. Going into this, we really trusted Mike because he’s a fucking badass and a genius.

Well, I guess that the stakes are going to continued raising for Saxon and Lochlan in the final episodes of The White Lotus. Their relationship has crossed a taboo/sexual boundary, and smart money says the aftershocks of their encounter are going to be felt up until Season 3 ends. Let's just hope that the Ratliff brothers make it out of the Thailand resort alive.

While Season 2 of The White Lotus shocked fans with an incest plot line back in Season 2, the story between Lochlan and Saxon is still very much turning heads. The tension has been building since early on in Season 3, which is why the internet exploded when the pair kissed and eventually did more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger looking nauseous after his night on the boat in The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger went nude for the Mike White's series, and he also spoke to the same outlet about the brother storyline that's been playing out throughout the season. He teased that there might be more twists coming for the Ratiff brothers, saying:

Mike [White, creator] does a great job with my character with that scene, but also in past seasons of always bringing something that is really fun and outrageous and sparks a conversation that gets people talking, but also has to do a lot with the pilgrimage of the characters’ story and where he’s going. And here, especially with the relationship Saxon has with his little brother. There’s always more than what just meets the eye of the shock value on the screen.

The shock value was definitely there, so now it'll be interesting to see what comes next for Saxon and Lochlan. While the latter avoided his brother to stay with his sister Piper, eventually the brothers are going to have to deal with what they did. Add in the Ratiffs other drama such as their loss of money, and it feels like the story could go just about anywhere.

The White Lotus airs new episodes Sunday as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. While we anxiously wait for the next episode, smart money says the discourse surrounding the Ratliff brothers is going to be ongoing.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

