How To Watch The White Lotus Season 3 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere
The Emmy-winning series touches down in Thailand
How To Watch The White Lotus Season 3
Release Date: Sunday, February 16 (US, CA) | Monday, February 17 (UK, AU)
New Episodes: every Sunday at 9pm PT / ET
Channel: HBO
US Stream: 7-day Max free trial via Amazon Prime (US)
International streaming options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch The White Lotus Season 3: Synopsis
I can’t wait for our third visit to The White Lotus. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series is a highlight of HBO’s always-impressive lineup: a potent cocktail of neurotic characters, A-list actors, sun-drenched satire and outrageous revelations. And this time we’re touching down in Thailand, with spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) returning alongside a new group of self-obsessed guests. Check out our guide below now, which explains how to watch The White Lotus Season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Each season of this hugely entertaining show welcomes a new cast of characters to a different White Lotus resort: its disgruntled staffers rubbing shoulders with dangerously delusional guests in paradise until their major dysfunctions culminate in desperate criminal acts and death. Beginning each instalment with a fresh corpse, we’re whisked back to the events of the week before until we teasingly find out who snuffed it and exactly what happened.
And that’s no different in this Thailand-set (mis)adventure. Our self-destructive holidaymakers this time include Jason Isaacs (The State Within, Harry Potter) as the wealthy head of the Ratliff family, Parker Posey (The Staircase) as his heavily medicated wife Victoria, and Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) as their son Saxon. Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood is vacationing with Rick (Walton Goggins), a man twice her age and with vengeance in mind, while Golden Globe-nominee Michelle Monaghan (True Detective) heads up a trio of female friends desperate to let loose.
Regretfully, we left behind a waterlogged Tanya (the excellent Jennifer Coolidge) on the shores of Sicily last season. But we’re reunited with spa manager Belinda, played by Coolidge’s Season 1 screen partner Rothwell, as she continues her wellness journey in Thailand, and whose storyline will offer some thrilling call backs to earlier iterations of the show.
Plus, themes of spirituality will inflect this season's exploration of sex, power, and privilege, as another contingent of troubled characters collide in utterly unexpected ways. And, judging by early reviews, The White Lotus has lost none of its appeal, either. It’s already got a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Guardian praising it as “exquisitely shot, scripted, paced and performed” and a “sumptuous feast for all the senses.”
Ready for another wildly entertaining stay at The White Lotus? Then keep reading for how to watch The White Lotus Season 3 online, and from anywhere in the world.
Watch The White Lotus Season 3 online FREE in the US
The Emmy-winning series returns! Those in the US can watch The White Lotus Season 3 on HBO every Sunday from February 16 and at 9pm ET/PT, or on-demand with streaming service Max.
Cut the cord? Max is available potentially FREE for 7 days as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you haven’t subscribed to either service before, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter), plus the week-loniig free trial of Max ($9.99 a month, once the trial period is over).
Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.
Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).
And if you want ever more bang for our buck, you can also buy Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.
How to watch The White Lotus Season 3 from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The White Lotus Season 3 online just as you would at home.
While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The White Lotus as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The White Lotus, head to Max.
Watch The White Lotus Season 3 online in Canada
Brace yourselves for monkey business! Canadians can enjoy all-new episodes of The White Lotus when Season 3 debuts Sunday, February 16 – perfectly in sync with its US broadcast. The show will air on the HBO1 Channel every Sunday from 9pm ET/PT, in addition to being uploaded to stream on Crave around the same time.
Crave has a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is its cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.
How to watch The White Lotus Season 3 online in the UK
There’s no delay for fans of The White Lotus across the pond. They can watch The White Lotus Season 3 via the Sky Atlantic channel from Monday, February 17, very early that morning at 2am GMT, or again at the less anti-social time of 9pm.
Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service NOW. You’ll want the NOW Entertainment pass, which currently offers two options: accept the 6-month minimum term membership for £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.
A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.
How to watch The White Lotus Season 3 online in Australia for free
It’s a Binge membership Aussies need if they want to stream The White Lotus Season 3. The series debuts on Monday, February 17, with new episodes arriving one a week at the same time.
If you’re new to Binge, take a complimentary test run with its 7-day free trial. Once this promo offer is over, however, an entry-level subscription will cost AU$10 a month. Alternatively, you can watch the HBO show every Monday from 1pm AEDT on Showcase (with multiple encore performances during the day), or live and on-demand with Foxtel Now.
Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.
The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer
Who Is The Cast Of The White Lotus Season 3?
- Leslie Bibb as Kate
- Carrie Coon as Laurie
- Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon
- Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett
- Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea
- Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff
- Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff
- Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff
- Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratlif
- Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff
- Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey
- Lalisa Manobal as Mook
- Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok
- Nicholas Duvernay as Zion
- Lek Patravadi as Sritala
The White Lotus Season 3, Episode Release Schedule
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 1: Sunday, February 16
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 2: Sunday, February 23
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 3: Sunday, March 2
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 4: Sunday, March 9
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 5: Sunday, March 16
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 6: Sunday, March 23
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 7: Sunday, March 30
- The White Lotus Season 3 – Episode 8: Sunday, April 6
How Many Episodes Of The White Lotus Season 3 Are There?
Talk about an extended vacation! The inaugural season of The White Lotus debuted with six episodes, and Season 2 followed with seven. Now, after a substantial wait, The White Lotus Season 3 is here and gifting viewers a whopping eight installments of darkly comic genius.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How To Watch BAFTAs 2025 Online And Live Stream The 78th Annual Awards For Free From Anywhere
I'm So Glad The Dark Match Ending Went There, But It Wasn't The Only Thing I Loved About Shudder's Wrestling Horror Movie