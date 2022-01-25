The White Lotus Season 2: An Updated Cast List For The HBO Dark Comedy

The White Lotus took audiences by surprise when it hit HBO last year, as the highly acclaimed first season was raved about by critics and viewers alike for its impressive cast, pitch black humor, and searing commentary on privilege. The anthology series was renewed for a second season with a mostly new cast of characters, whose story will be told at a different resort within the fictional White Lotus chain. While the vacationers will be mostly new to the audience, their faces might be familiar, as The White Lotus Season 2 features its own stacked cast to carry out creator Mike White’s vision.

While Season 1 of the satirical series followed our flawed vacationers on a getaway to the White Lotus resort in Hawaii all the way to its shocking and deadly conclusion, a new gang of protagonists will next travel to Italy, as Variety recently reported Season 2 will be filmed in Sicily. Let’s check out the cast that’s been confirmed to lead the shenanigans of The White Lotus Season 2.

(Image credit: Showtime)

F. Murray Abraham (Bert Di Grasso)

The White Lotus has landed an absolute icon for its Season 2 cast. F. Murray Abraham won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his leading role in Amadeus in 1984, and he has two Emmy nominations for his work within the ensemble cast of Homeland. Abraham's credits also include All the President's Men, Scarface, Finding Forrester and The Grand Budapest Hotel. As well as his work on the screen, Abraham is also a star of the stage, having appeared in a number of productions, both on and off Broadway, including Angels in America, King Lear, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Waiting for Godot.

In The White Lotus Season 2, F. Murray Abraham will portray Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson, which probably means viewers can expect three generations of akws.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Imperioli (Dominic Di Grasso)

Cast as Bert Di Grasso's son, Dominic Di Grasso, is another legend in his own right, Michael Imperioli, who is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, for which he won an Emmy in 2004. His most recent projects include reprising his career role on The Many Saints of Newark feature, and a guest spot on the police procedural Blue Bloods. Imperioli's movie credits range from One Night in Miami (as Angelo Dundee) to Goodfellas to The Basketball Diaries and the animated Shark Tale. As well as The White Lotus, the actor is slated for the upcoming Hulu series This Fool.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam DiMarco (Albie Di Grasso)

The youngest member of the Di Grasso family will be played by Adam DiMarco, whose character Albie is a recent college graduate traveling with his father and grandfather. DiMarco starred as Randall Carpio on Netflix The Order and as Todd on Syfy's The Magicians.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Aubrey Plaza (Harper Spiller)

Parks and Recreation veteran Aubrey Plaza joins The White Lotus Season 2 cast as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. The White Lotus is only one of Plaza's upcoming projects, as audiences will get to see the actress getting snarky with Jason Statham on the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and as the titular character in Emily the Criminal, which she is also producing.

If you missed Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, one of Parks and Recreation's funniest characters, you might also know her as Riley from Happiest Season or the "physically and mentally destroying" role of Allison in Black Bear. Plaza's other projects include Mystery Team, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and 2019's Child's Play.

(Image credit: DIsney)

Tom Hollander (Quentin)

Tom Hollander is joining the White Lotus cast as Quentin, who is described as an expat vacationing with his friends and nephew. Hollander was recently featured (thrice over) as part of The King's Man cast, where he played King George, Kaiser Wilhelm and Tsar Nicholas. He is known for a number of critically acclaimed and often antagonistic roles, including Lord Cutler Beckett in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Lord Corkoran in AMC's The Night Manager. Other notable movies for Hollander include Gosford Park and Bohemian Rhapsody.

If you don't recognize Tom Hollander from these roles, perhaps you've seen the meme from Bird Box, in which he played Gary, or heard him as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in the 2020 HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn. He is also acclaimed in the theatre and has done voice work for BBC Radio and book recordings, including J.K. Rowling's The Casual Vacancy.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Haley Lu Richardson (Portia)

Playing Portia in The White Lotus Season 2 will be Haley Lu Richardson, who starred as Stella in the emotional adaptation of Five Feet Apart, a role that changed her. Richardson has had a number of critically acclaimed roles, including the movies Columbus, Support the Girls, The Edge of Seventeen and Split. She also played Veronica in Unpregnant, which takes the classic road trip premise and adds a social commentary about abortion access.

In The White Lotus the character of Portia is described as a young woman traveling with her boss. Cue a collar-tugging emoji.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid)

While HBO has yet to confirm this casting, Variety reported back in October that fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge would return to the anthology series for Season 2. With no official word, there's only speculation about Coolidge reprising the spacey Tanya McQuoid, but creator/writer/director Mike White previously told IndieWire, in discussing how an anthology series might work, that maybe "some of [the Season 1 guests] would come back."

Jennifer Coolidge endeared herself to fans as the grieving, lonely, and awkwardly amusing Tanya, who traveled to the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to scatter her mother's ashes. The aimless woman with inexhaustible funds seems like a no-brainer to return for a vacation in a different White Lotus location, assuming she can find an A+ masseuse.

Coolidge may still be best known as the original MILF — Jeanine Stiffler in American Pie — and for bending and snapping as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde films. She is also a mainstay of Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films, including Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

Stay tuned for more on what's to come for Season 2 of The White Lotus, and in the meantime, you can relive the Hawaiian adventures of Season 1 by streaming the series on HBO Max. Be sure to check out these other must-watch HBO Max series, and see what shows are premiering soon on our 2022 TV Schedule.