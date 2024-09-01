The X-Files Creator Chris Carter Shares Thoughts On Ryan Coogler's Upcoming Reboot, And I Totally Agree After How Season 11 Ended

The X-Files was a cultural juggernaut out of the '90s, to the point that many guests went on to become TV stars in their own right and fans celebrated the 30th anniversary of the series just one year ago. The David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson version of the show expanded into two feature films (one of which reached its 25th anniversary in 2023) and two revival seasons from 2016 - 2018 to follow the original nine. The next version of the franchise not only isn't set to include the original stars, but also leaves out original creator Chris Carter. According to Carter, though, it's a good thing.

News broke back in 2023 that Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler was attached to a developing The X-Files reboot, which Variety reported was planned to include a diverse cast. At the time, the project was in very early stages of development, and there haven't been many updates since until Chris Carter opened up back in April. The original creator/showrunner spoke with Inverse about his career and shared his thoughts on Coogler's version proceeding without his involvement:

It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren't you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it.'

Carter's comments about seeing somebody else helm The X-Files' next voyage seem pretty healthy, if you ask me. The show covered a lot with some increasingly convoluted mythology over eleven seasons (currently available streaming via Hulu subscription) and two movies under Carter; Ryan Coogler has more of a blank slate to start telling these stories.

Plus, as somebody who likes to pretend that Season 11 didn't end the way that it did for Mulder and Scully in what I then dubbed "The Most WTF Finale Ever," I think some fresh blood in the hands of somebody other than Chris Carter could be pretty interesting. I love the show enough that I hard a hard time narrowing down my picks for the 25 best episodes, but I don't need another season like the eleventh.

Carter does have some idea of what Ryan Coogler has in mind, as he went on to tell Inverse:

I just asked him what his ideas were, and he told me, and I said, ‘Those sound like good ideas.’ … No matter what, he's got a hard job. Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.

The initial news of Ryan Coogler helming a fresh take on the franchise with a new cast seemed like it meant the era of Mulder and Scully was over. In fact, Gillian Anderson had already floated the idea that Season 11 would be her last before the first episode of it even aired, and had the perfect response when called out about Season 12 not happening.

Considering the wringer that Scully went through in what was evidently the last of Chris Carter's seasons, I honestly can't blame Gillian Anderson for not wanting to return. Just days after Carter dropped his comments about supporting Ryan Coogler's reboot without being involved in it, Gillian Anderson said this on TODAY about playing Scully again:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a chance it will happen. Whether I’m involved in it is a whole other thing. But in his hands — but I’m not saying no — because I think (Coogler) is really cool, and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little somethin-somethin.

Do I 100% support a new take on the franchise with Ryan Coogler rather than Chris Carter? Sure. Do I also think somebody needs to call David Duchovny ASAP if the reboot gets a series order and Gillian Anderson signs on to make an appearance? Absolutely! A new era doesn't mean some familiar faces can't reprise their iconic roles briefly.

As for the idea that there's no X-Files without Mulder and Scully, I thought the original series actually did a pretty solid job of setting Agents Doggett (Robert Patrick) and Reyes (Annabeth Gish) up as the next two stars after Anderson and Duchovny both left, although the show was cancelled instead of continuing without them in 2002.

Plus, it is a stretch to have Mulder and Scully both actively investigating the paranormal in the FBI after more than thirty years, so I'm fine with the torch being passed. For now, though, it's a waiting game to see what – if anything – is announced within the foreseeable future about whether Ryan Coogler is indeed moving forward on the next take on The X-Files.

For now, you can always revisit the original run of the series – with or without the disappointing eleventh season – streaming with Hulu or find some upcoming new viewing options on our 2024 TV schedule.