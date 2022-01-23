Three Major Superstars Will Reportedly Be At WWE's Royal Rumble, But Are They The Mystery Entrants?

The WWE’s Royal Rumble is coming this Saturday, and with its arrival comes a night of surprises (like Jackass' Johnny Knoxville) and massive stakes for WrestleMania 38. There’s been much said about the organization’s plans for surprise entrants, and now there are reports of a few superstars that could be at least part of the surprise for fans during the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Before we get into the reports, it’s worth pointing out right now we’re not talking about the forbidden door rumors of wrestlers from outside the organization participating. In fact, all three of these wrestlers have very solid relationships with the WWE, with two currently working for them. Having said that, let’s jump into who these three guys are, and what to expect should they participate.

The Undertaker

PW Insider reported that The Deadman, also known as The Undertaker, will be in attendance at WrestleMania. For now, the most popular theory is that he'll come to the match in order to support his wife, Michelle McCool, who will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble. With that said, it’s not at all unheard of for veteran superstars to briefly appear in the Royal Rumble, so it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on as the date draws near. Could the fan-favorite (who's delivered plenty of great moments over the years) break his retirement for a random performance ? I guess we’ll find out.

Bron Breakker

NXT champion Bron Breakker is also someone PW Insider noted will be in attendance during the Royal Rumble, and it seems likely he’d appear in the Rumble a well. As a champion of NXT , the son of Rick Steiner, and the nephew of Scott Steiner, the wrestler's future in WWE seems bright. It’s not at all strange to hear of NXT superstars participating in the Rumble and, of the three men who could potentially compete, Breakker feels the most likely to me. This, of course, isn't a guarantee but, if he’s there and willing, I’m not sure why the WWE wouldn’t use him for a slot.

Gunther

Gunther is another NXT superstar rumored to attend the event, despite some of the recent controversy surrounding his name change . Even so, it’s not surprising that he might have some involvement in the event, given his dominant run in NXT UK and his already strong billing in NXT 2.0. Provided Bron Breakker is also involved in the match, I could see the two meeting in the ring and having some sort of showdown that results in a feud over at 2.0. If one of these two shows up in the Rumble, I don’t see why we wouldn’t get an appearance from the other.

The WWE’s Royal Rumble happens in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stream the event on Peacock, and see which wrestler may just punch their ticket for WrestleMania.