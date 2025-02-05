I Just Started Watching Shifting Gears And There’s One Aspect Of Tim Allen's Character The Show Got Just Right

Tim Allen’s new show Shifting Gears has been making headlines after hitting the 2025 TV schedule thanks to its solid cast and a premise the actor has described as hitting “much closer” to home . However, because I’ve been covering news about the show recently, I wanted to give it a chance, and I was pleased to find out there’s one aspect of Allen’s new character the show that fits perfectly.

One thing you need to know about Shifting Gears even if you haven’t seen an episode yet is the longtime comedian owns an autobody shop that specializes in restoring and doing body work on classic cars. Tim Allen told CinemaBlend about some of his own cars actually being used on the show, but one thing I like about the No. 1 new comedy on TV this season is how well Matt’s taste translates from his work into his home.

While watching the series for the first time, I noticed the house set on Shifting Gears is pretty simple and mostly focuses on a couple of rooms: the kitchen that looks out into the backyard and a living room. In both, we see Matt’s love of everything vintage in the appliance choices and so much more.

There are vintage or vintage-y set pieces shown throughout the house and not just the body shop, with my favorite piece being the fridge in the kitchen. I did a little sleuthing and the Parker family purchased a bright blue Big Chill fridge that I would absolutely adore in my own home. But even if you aren't looking for a big blue fridge, there are some other super cute mini options, as well.

I dunno who the show hired for set design (the credits tell me it’s Jerie Kelter), but kudos to whomever was responsible for the decision to bleed retro into Matt's home. Touches like the colorful camper out back also really work for the character. Matt's a widower, but details like these make the space feel like his home too and not simply a space designed by his late wife, though her echoes are also really important in the sitcom’s first episodes.

I’ve previously been a casual Tim Allen viewer. In fact, I used to throw on Last Man Standing sometimes when I worked as a nanny and the kids would go to bed, but I’m especially liking the verbal rapport Allen has with longtime sitcom veteran Kat Dennings this time around, and I think it will be enough for me to latch onto this series on a more regular basis. The two are a match made in live studio audience laugh heaven, and while the show may feel like a throwback in a lot of ways, it’s a vibe that’s really working for it. I think it has these vintage details to thank.

If you haven't give it a watch yet, you're in luck. New episodes air on Wednesdays.