Grab Your Fanciest Pepto, Because Tim Robinson's The Chair Company Just Got Amazing News At HBO

I dunno about you, but Sunday nights have become THE night for stress-induced intestinal sabotage in my house. Not in relation to work, kids, health problems, the state of the world or anything so frivilous, but entirely due to the hilarious and stomach-churning discomfort encompassing Tim Robinson's Ron Trosper on HBO's The Chair Company. Thankfully, all the critically lauded episodes we've been watching so far seemingly won't be the whole story.

This conspiracy is going all the way to the top, people! Or at least as close to the top as Ron can get with another set of episodes. That's right: HBO has officially renewed The Chair Company for Season 2! Celebrate with jewel-encrusted bottles of Pepto Bismol and by impulsively shoving your boss!

But like, don't really do that last one. Instead, force your boss to watch The Chair Company's first season, and they'll promote you in exchange. Guar-Ron-teed.

Why The Chair Company's Season 2 Renewal Is A Great Thing

This is something of an easy question to answer, and it's one that the show's growing fanbase can likely guess correctly. Simply put, The Chair Company is a TV genre unto itself, with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin creating something the defies descriptions, logic, expectations and human patience, while also delivering some of the biggest body-shaking laughs of any TV show this century. I could watch Ron and his roving band of wonky colleagues for years on end, even if my nerves and blood pressure would go full mutiny.

Plus, the early renewal is a sign of HBO's faith and loyalty, which was no doubt helped along by the comedy's viewership totals rising with each week. The best kind of progress in motion.

Why The Timing Of The Chair Company's Season 2 Renewal Isn't Ideal

HBO head honcho Casey Bloys announced the renewals for The Chair Company and Rachel Sennott's raunchy comedy I Love LA during a network press presentation, where he also announced new seasons for House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will make its debut during the 2026 TV schedule. As such, I fully understand why that would be considered a suitable time to go public with this ostensibly great news.

However, unlike I Love LA telling a slice-of-zillennial-life story, or the also-renewed Task already wrapping its season, The Chair Company is currently engaged in an absurd and mystifying mystery that's been keeping both its main character and viewers on edge. Until now, I've had it in mind that this season would be telling a complete tale, despite it not being promoted as a limited series, just because it seemed too bonkers to stretch this out for more than a single season.

While I'm glad it's going in that direction, it kinda sucks already knowing that we won't get all the answers in the next two episodes , and that the finale will presumably will leave enough narrative strands hanging to pick back up on with another season of capsuled cringe. I don't know why, but I'd rather see the finale ending on a cliffhanger and only then discover that Season 2 is on the way. I guess it's encouraging to know that my ideal sitch will indeed be what happens to a lot of other viewers who don't see this news right away. I shall live vicariously through them.

Two episodes left! Will Ron find the "real" Tecca and...like...catch them or whatever? Find out on Sunday night! And then the one after that!