The Chair Company Has Me Fantasizing About Tim Robinson Joining My Other Favorite TV Shows

No show on the 2025 TV schedule made my brain work in the way Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s The Chair Company did, and me thinks it real good thing. Ahem, I mean to say, I think it’s a net positive that in a world of overabundant, same-y programming, a show can exist that blends together conspiracy thriller intrigue with absurdist comedy timing and sympathetic family drama into one 30-minute time slot. But, now it’s over, at least until Season 2 gets here.

I can’t just make my entire life revolve around Tecca the way Ron did, though, so in between theorizing over finale questions and pondering which moments from the show might have been in Ron’s head, I started thinking about other shows I love where Tim Robinson’s signature off-kilter vibes would be amazing to see. Maybe if I think about all of them hard enough, at least one will actually happen!

Tim Robinson In Severance

If you're talking conspiratorial mysteries where all of the deviousness goes straight to the top, there's no better match than Severance, which just so happens to feature a lot of office chairs. Nearly everyone in the Apple TV series can be considered quirky in one way or another, but imagine if Lumon brought in a Tim Robinson character as one of Mr. Milchick's superiors who's barely coping with the responsibilities and has a habit of talking about secrets too loudly. Or, on the flip-side, if the SNL vet were to play Ricken Hale's less-grounded brother, or the darkest blight of a sheep in the Eagan family.

Tim Robinson In IT: Welcome To Derry

IT: Welcome to Derry's first season features both a monster who feeds on fear and a soldier who can no longer physiologically feel fear. But what if Robinson was cast as one of the kids in a future season where — stay with me here — the character is just kind of too...stupid...to understand what fear is, and doesn't fully understand that Pennywise and IT's other forms are meant to be threatening or intimidating. Also, maybe he's a dentist who tries to get a better look at all of Pennywise's teeth.

Tim Robinson In Abbott Elementary

In some ways, it might defeat the purpose for Robinson to join another flat-out comedy, given the strength of The Chair Company's genre-smooshing. However, of all the weird-ass characters that the I Think You Should Leave creator has played on that show and others, he hasn't technically portrayed a new teacher who gets increasingly paranoid and maniacal about constantly being filmed at all hours of the day. Not even Jacob's good nature could weather that storm.

Tim Robinson In The Pitt

Hospital dramas are an ever-present corner of the TV realm, and I can think of few things that would cause more (unwarranted) drama within a hospital's walls than literally any Tim Robinson character. Whether he's a patient, a visiting surgeon, a stressed-out nurse, or just the dude who restocks the vending machines, he would be the straw grenade strapped to the camel's back that causes Dr. Robby to snap at the tail end of an exhaustive shift.

Tim Robinson In The Boys

To see a suited-up Robinson standing toe to toe with Homelander and proudly expressing: "Oh, I have a power, and it's a great power." Maybe that "ability" would be the inability to filter his opinions around other supes, and he can't stop himself from magnifying everyone else's awfulness, especially The Deep, but with a jovial tone.

Tim Robinson In The Simpsons

Get any thoughts of an animated, Simpson-ized Robinson outta here, because there are only three-dimensional, skin-and-organs Tim Robinson characters on the docket today. (And the docket is steaming wet for some reason.) To be as realistic as I'm legally able to mid-article, it would make the most sense for him to show up in the opening credit sequence, nearly bumping into everyone as they go about their normal actions. Watch out for that glowing, radioactive rod, Tim's character!

Tim Robinson In Dexter: Resurrection

It's too MAD Magazine to suggest Robinson play a character with a Dark Passenger that drives his guilty pleasures. But it would be damned hilarious if one of the unseen killers Dexter starts tracking down in Season 2 winds up being a Tim Robinson character whose behavior is patently impossible for Michael C. Hall's character to decipher. Then he kills Dexter and takes over the show. Steal this idea, Clyde Phillips!

Tim Robinson On Jeoaprdy!

I know that the contestant's stories are edited down to size for airing in the middle of Jeopardy!'s first round, but I can easily fever-dream up an episode where a loquacious Tim Robinson character waxes on with a myriad-threaded tale that takes up the rest of the runtime and continues on into Wheel of Fortune or the local news like an Adult Swim infomercial that Ken Jennings forgot he wasn't supposed to feed after midnight. We'll never know who won that one.

I have roughly 0% confidence that any of my above wishes will come true, even though I laid them out quite clearly to this Tim Robinson-shaped genie that popped out of this new lamp I got. And no, you can't have my new lamp!